Toyota Launches New Noah and Voxy Minivans in Japan

Minivans with more comfort, convenience, and peace of mind to bring joy to all
Toyota City, Japan, Jan 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces today the Japan wide launch of its completely redesigned "Noah" and "Voxy" minivans, with models scheduled for release on January 13*.
The new Noah and Voxy have been reborn as everybody's minivans, with more comfort, convenience, and peace of mind to provoke a deeper sense of happiness that only minivans can offer.
- In addition to the excellent packaging unique to minivans, the ease of use is further increased, with universal steps and free stop rear hatch doors using karakuri mechanism.
- New models come equipped with the latest advanced fixtures, including Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate.
- They also come with exceptional dynamic performance, including the new-generation series parallel hybrid system.
Launched in November 2001, the Noah and Voxy are compact cab wagons developed in pursuit of the pure minivan fun, with sliding doors for easy entry and exit, and roomy, comfortable cabin spaces for lots of passengers and cargo. As cars supported and loved by Japanese families, they are still among our most popular cars, particularly with families.
The new fourth-generation Noah and Voxy have been reborn as minivans with more comfort, convenience, and peace of mind than ever to encourage users to load up their hobbies and toys and hit the road. Using the TNGA (GA-C) platform for their basic structure, these minivans were developed for a deeper sense of happiness that the outstanding packaging and ease-of-use their generations of models have always brought, and to achieve even greater minivan appeal through use of the latest advanced fixtures. Designed based on three unique worldviews that further emphasize their features, the Noah is built on the concepts of "majestic, modern, and high quality" combined with "mainstream and aggressive," while the Voxy goes for "leading edge and unique."
Welcab models (assisted mobility vehicles) also enhance the model lineup by dramatically improving the range of wheelchair-adapted models and expanding the configuration for type-designated vehicles.
*Production of hybrid vehicles will begin at the end of January 2022.
More details of the new Noah and Voxy, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/36614730.html.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
