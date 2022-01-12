DUBLIN, IRELAND, Jan 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenheart CBD has partnered with Paradigm Sports to sponsor three MMA fighters: Bellator fighters Jornel Lugo and James Gallagher, and UFC fighter Walker Johnny da Silva Barra Souza. This partnership was formed when the fighters, whose interests were piqued by the company's cryptocurrency ecosystem, reached out.
The Fighters
James Gallagher, also known as The Strabanimal, is a 25-year-old bantamweight fighter from Northern Ireland. ESPN ranked James in the top 10 best fighters in the world under 25 (es.pn/3zVlODK). Gallagher is a force to be reckoned with, headlining multiple Bellator events.
Walker Johnny da Silva Barra Souza, best known as Johnny Walker, is a 29-year-old light heavyweight fighter from Brazil. Walker is currently #10 in the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings, and has made a name for himself in the UFC circle with his impressive MMA record and exciting style.
Jornel Lugo, also known as A1, is a 26-year-old bantamweight fighter from Miami, Florida, USA. His foundation style is influenced by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and he currently boasts a nine-fight win streak. Lugo is a fighter to keep watching, as they continue to knock down the competition with ease.
CBD and MMA
These three letter combinations are synonymous with operating at peak condition. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive ingredient of cannabis that has the potential to help with rest and recovery. This is key for active individuals, and particularly MMA fighters who push their bodies to the extreme.
Greenheart CBD products are lab tested and contain 0% THC. They are also a part of the company's cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling farmers to obtain technology loans to grow hemp, a profitable and environmentally friendly crop. This in turn becomes a Greenheart CBD product, which is sold through traditional currency or by utilizing the company's token, Greenheart $CBD.
About GreenHeart CBD
GreenHeart CBD Ltd, an Irish company started by two childhood friends, Mark Canavan and Paul Walsh, is innovating to improve the entire CBD production process. Creating their ecosystem using DeFi blockchain and artificial intelligence, they are working towards full traceability and transparency for their products.
Mobile App Android: bit.ly/3nl2VEW
Mobile App iOS: apple.co/31RH0h5
Telegram: https://t.me/greenheart_cbd
Website: https://greenheartcbd.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/greenheart_cbd
Source: PlatoData Intelligence: https://platodata.io
Source: Greenheart CBD
Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.