Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

The global Communications Platform-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.30% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). With the outbreak of COVID-19 and work at home (WAH) becoming a preferred mode of carrying operations, vendors for the market studied have been active in promoting WAH and expanding their business. For instance, as of April 2020, Teleperformance reached its work at home solutions target, with a penetration rate of 66% of operational staff in its core business, or more than 155,000 agents working from home in April.





The growing need for easily maintained network systems that can enable effective communications across multiple end-user industries, including healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, among others, is evident, considering the old/obsolete contact centers. In addition, the advent of cost-effective cloud-based solutions witnessed increased adoption from healthcare providers, who are often categorized to have minimum IT budgets. With the subscription-based United Communication services in place, the healthcare contact centers establish their PBX systems and seamlessly address multiple customer requests coming in from various sites.

The rapidly increasing adoption of the BYOD trend and other mobility solutions is expected to further drive the adoption of CPaaS solutions. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) emerged as a significant trend in this new era of flexibility and network accessibility for employees worldwide for various organizations, making the workplace more productive.

According to Cisco, enterprises with a BYOD policy in place save on average USD 350 per year per employee. Moreover, reactive programs can boost these savings to USD 1,300 per year per employee. For Small to Medium Businesses (SMBs), these cost savings can add up fast and enable these SMB's to protect their bottom line better while improving employee productivity.

Moreover, Regum, a company working in the educational training and financial investment segment, improved the speed and responsiveness of its customer service by adopting Avaya's IX solution for cloud-based unified communications and collaboration. The platform helped the company create immediate and seamless communication between its branches irrespective of the branch location and provides support to its customers across geographies without any additional costs.

Further, in February 2021, Kaleyra Inc., a cloud communications software provider, announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire mGage, a mobile messaging provider, for USD 215 million in a cash and stock deal. The combination of these companies is expected to put them into the top global Cloud Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) platform, with solid positions in the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Furthermore, according to McAfee, a prominent security solutions provider, cybercrimes cost approximately USD 600 billion USD per year. The costs are reported to be not slowing down because cybercriminals are embracing new attack technologies. These costs are in addition to the brand image that is impacted by the data breaches.





Key Market Trends



Retail and E-commerce Industry to Drive the Market Growth





The rapidly changing customer purchasing trends have resulted in a dynamic shift in the retail industry from the earlier single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions through the web or social media. The increasing demand from consumers has created an enhanced shopping and service experience across all the channels, which caters to innovative communication tools that automate customer service and retail business operations.

According to a survey by Accenture, more than 73% of customers said they expected customer service to be easier, faster, and more convenient than it currently is. Many retail enterprises saw Omni-channel as a golden opportunity to gain a competitive advantage. However, with most large businesses now operating across multiple channels (online and mobile), customer service has become the critical factor influencing the decision to choose one provider or retailer over another.

CPaaS is a cloud-based framework that lets businesses synchronize real-time voice, video, and text communication. Using developer-friendly APIs, retailers can add these features to their websites, mobile apps, and social channels.

Further, Players, such as Voxvalley Technologies Pvt Ltd, provide Vox CPaaS, where one can enhance customer service by filling the gap with promotional messages, delivery tracking and shipping alerts, abandoned cart SMS reminders, and conversational commerce. All this can be achieved within the web or mobile application, and customers can enjoy the ease of communication.

Moreover, many well-known brands are already using CPaaS to add new communication functionality to their customer journey. Booking.com, one of the largest travel e-commerce companies globally with 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide, uses CPaaS to help integrate voice communication as part of its mobile apps' booking and customer service process.

Further, Some retailers are also integrating their CRM interfaces with CPaaS, which adds benefits to the customer engagement process. It helps to decode customer queries and redirect them to respective departments for clarification. In addition, Several companies use CPaaS solutions with video capabilities to offer high HD quality video, and seamless connectivity for demonstrating product features and product functionality to customers through video calling empowers a business more comprehensively. Companies such as Croma (Infiniti Retail Limited) launched their first pilot store for online demonstration in Bangalore during the pandemic to retain more customers as most of them preferred to shop online.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share



North America is expected to dominate the CPaaS market due to the recent increase in mobility and the massive growth in penetration of smart mobile devices due to IT's consumerization. Moreover, with the increasing demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, major market players are planning to introduce integrated and unified CPaaS solutions in the region, which is expected to boost the market's growth.

According to the Telecom Advisory Services estimates, in 2020, the United States generated 51.55 million exabytes per month of internet traffic, and it is anticipated to be 98.64 million exabytes per month in 2023. In addition, in March 2020, Twilio Inc's Programmable Messaging platform using developing python environment has created an API for tracking the COVID-19 data in the United States.

Also, the United States dominates the regional 5G market regarding investment, adoption, and applications. Telecom operators in the United States like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, have made billion-dollar deals with network equipment vendors, such as Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure in the United States.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced its new suite of as-a-service software to deploy 5G networks. The solutions are designed to help telecommunications companies deploy 5G services rapidly and put them on the path to revenue growth within the emerging market. HPE's platform-as-a-service strategy leverages a cloud-native software stack for 5G core, edge infrastructure blueprints, optimized telco core, and Wi-Fi 6 enabled services.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of IoT in the telecom sector is expected to create opportunities for the CPaaS market in the region. Telecom vendors across the United States are taking advantage of the ability of IoT-based technologies to streamline processes and increase efficiency.

For instance, in July 2020, One Equity Partners signed a definitive agreement to make a significant strategic investment in Infobip, a global cloud communications platform for enterprises. Infobip is a software company that allows businesses to build more connected customer experiences across all stages of their customer journey at scale. Through the investment, Infobip is expected to gain a highly experienced strategic partner, which will enable them to build its presence in the North American market and accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions.





Competitive Landscape



The Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market is highly competitive, primarily due to multiple small and large vendors in the market conducting business in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be fragmented, with key vendors adopting major strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to widen their product functionality and stay competitive. Some of the recent developments in the market are:





December 2020 - MessageBird, an omnichannel cloud communications platform, acquired London-based real-time web technologies company Pusher. The Pusher product will help plug a gap in MessageBird's communication platform, which is more robust in SMS and messaging-first channels. It will help MessageBird's customers talk to their customers in even more ways than before.

April 2021 - Voximplant has planned to raise a Series C round of capital in the first half of 2022 to accelerate the CPaaSplatform. The company looks forward to raising USD 30 million, followed by geographic expansion in the United States. This is strategic growth for the organization, and it expects to grow 60% by the end of 2021.



