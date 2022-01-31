Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:58:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global cartilage repair and regeneration market is projected to reach USD 1,603 million by 2025 from USD 787 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of



The global cartilage repair and regeneration market is projected to reach USD 1,603 million by 2025 from USD 787 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and increasing funding and investments for research in this field.

"By cell-based treatment modality, the chondrocyte transplantation segment accounted for the largest share of the cartilage repair and regeneration market"

Based on the treatment modality, the cartilage repair and regeneration market is segmented into cell-based and non-cell-based approaches. The cell-based segment is further divided into chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells. The chondrocyte transplantation segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, owing to greater longevity and utility for larger lesions.

"By application site segment, the knee segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of the cartilage repair and regeneration market"

Based on the application site, the cartilage repair and regeneration market is segmented into knee, hip, ankle and foot, and other application sites (nose and shoulder). The knee segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application site segment of the global cartilage repair and regeneration market. This can be attributed to the growing number of knee arthroscopy procedures and the increasing incidence of knee osteoarthritis.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cartilage repair and regeneration market."

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the cartilage repair and regeneration market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of various disorders and injuries. Recent developments in tissue engineering and stem cell therapy will further fuel market growth.

"North America: the largest share of the cartilage repair and regeneration market"

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the high burden of osteoarthritis, increasing prevalence of sports injuries, and increasing research investments in the US and Canada.

Breakdown of primaries



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:



• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— CXOs - 20%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%

Research Coverage:



The report segments the cartilage repair and regeneration market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), Treatment Modality (cell-based and non-cell-based approaches), Application (hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage), End User (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics) and Application Site (knee, hip, ankle and foot, nose, and shoulder). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends in the cartilage repair and regeneration market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the cartilage repair and regeneration market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

