Endoscopy Devices Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

The growing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries, increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis, and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications are the major factors leading to the growth of the market studied. However, the lack of skilled technicians and infections caused by few endoscopes is hindering the market growth.



Endoscopy allows both operations on more fragile patients, notably the elderly, and the treatment of more complex diseases, such as cancer. Other benefits of endoscopy include reduced post-operative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay. Surgery, interventional radiology, and advanced endoscopy have all developed minimally-invasive techniques to effectively treat a variety of diseases, in order to bring about a positive impact on patients' postoperative outcomes. The growing awareness among the elderly population about minimally-invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, worldwide, have boosted the demand for endoscopy devices.

Key Market Trends



The Gynecology Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Period





The high growth of the gynecology segment is due to the fact that the gynecologic laparoscopic procedure is one of the common, minimally-invasive procedures performed to obtain a clear picture of the pelvic region. Uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes can be examined with a pelvic laparoscopy.

These devices are also used for the removal of fibroids, uterus, ovarian cysts, and lymph nodes, for an ectopic pregnancy, and for the detection of cancer of the ovary, uterus, and cervix. Therefore, with the rising burden of gynecologic cancer and the rising demand for these devices, the market is expected to witness rapid growth, over the forecast period.





The United States Dominates the Market Studied





The United States dominates the market for endoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. An increasing number of treatments, along with a rising population that exhibits a higher prevalence of GI disorders, are driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, which is expected to cause about 53,200 deaths during 2020 in the United States, as per the American Cancer Society. The number of annual gastro-intestinal procedures is also likely to grow, due to the growing prevalence of digestive disorders affecting all divisions of the population and the expanding therapeutic capabilities of endoscopy devices.

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive and consists of several global players. As the market is progressing, the firms are trying to achieve clear differentiation in endoscopic systems, based on their application. Due to the requirements of high-quality imaging and operative capabilities, various customer groups are shifting toward optimized visualization systems that integrate endoscope and camera.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis

4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians

4.3.2 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope

5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope

5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope

5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope

5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device

5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System

5.1.2.2 Access Device

5.1.2.3 Wound Protector

5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device

5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument

5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices

5.1.3 Visualization Equipment

5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera

5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System

5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Gastroenterology

5.2.2 Pulmonology

5.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.4 Cardiology

5.2.5 ENT Surgery

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Neurology

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 Conmed Corporation

6.1.3 Cook Group Incorporated

6.1.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Olympus Corporation

6.1.9 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG?

6.1.10 Stryker Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

