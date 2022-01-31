Metabolomics (Biomarker Discovery/Metabolite Detection/Metabolite Profiling) Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:55:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Metabolomics (Biomarker Discovery/Metabolite Detection/Metabolite Profiling) Market Over the last decade, genomics and proteomics have been used as key tools to discover potential drug targets and to better understand the complexities of biology.



Metabolomics (Biomarker Discovery/Metabolite Detection/Metabolite Profiling) Market Over the last decade, genomics and proteomics have been used as key tools to discover potential drug targets and to better understand the complexities of biology. To balance research in these areas, metabolomics, a new science is evolving for analyzing the basic metabolic changes taking place in a living organism. Metabolomics is thus an emerging concept which refers to the systematic study of the distinctive chemical fingerprints generated in a particular cellular process.

Metabolomics Market – Analysis of Global Technology, Application Trends and Landscape 2012-2017 report covers the market by disease indications along with the applications and metabolite profiling for biomarker discovery applications. In addition, it also includes the factors driving and restraining the market and covers the market scenario in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World (ROW). This report will provide the company profiles of key companies along with the competitive analysis.

The Global Metabolomics market is showing a double digit growth (CAGR 35%) due to supportive factors such as, (i) increased willingness of biotechnology and pharma companies to adopt metabolomics concept to drive R&D activity within the industry, (ii) rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis softwares and solutions, and (iii) the advancement of analytical technologies. Metabolomics is used in the identification of new biomarkers, which indicate a change in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarker screening is important in the process of new drug discovery, and is also a key in vitro diagnostics tool. Additionally it is also being used for environmental toxicology screening. While, there are major concerns of this market such as the validation challenges, the positive aspects may very well offset the market restraints to aid the market grow at an exceptional rate.

The report also profiles leading participants of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Metabolon Inc (U.S.), Metanomics (Germany), Metabolomic Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Human Metabolome Technologies (Japan), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Biocrates Lifesciences (Austria), Chenomx Inc (Canada), Eisai co. ltd (Japan), Nextgen Metabolomics (U.S.), Phenomenome Discoveries Inc. (Canada) and Metabolomic Discoveries (Germany).

This technology report categorizes the market for metabolomics by geographical region (including the important countries in each region), applications, and indications, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the trends in detection instruments and separation techniques (E.g. HPLC, Capillary Electrophoresis).

A detailed description of global technological developments and evolving trends in the field of metabolomics with key prominence on product innovations by industries and collaborative efforts by the academic research institutions.

A comprehensive picture of different types of detection instruments available for metabolite analysis (e.g. Mass Spectrometry, NMR, Electrochemical detection and Ion mobility spectrometer), prioritized based on critical criterias through Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP).

An impact analysis of major drivers, restraints and challenges influencing the adoption and growth of metabolomics market during the forecast period from 2012 to 2017.

Market size - Global market forecast for the next 5 years from 2012 – 2017 by including demand side analysis and strategic recommendations for technology/product developers.

Competitive landscape based on the analysis of key patents and research publications that gives an insight into prominent activities and global participants.

