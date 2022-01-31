Apheresis Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:52:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Apheresis Market is a process in which blood of a donor/patient is passed through a medical device, which separates one or more components of blood and returns the remaining with or without extracorporeal treatment or replacement of separated component.



Apheresis Market is a process in which blood of a donor/patient is passed through a medical device, which separates one or more components of blood and returns the remaining with or without extracorporeal treatment or replacement of separated component. This process involves devices and disposables that leverage centrifugation and membrane separation/filtration technologies to separate blood components. The global market was valued at $1,140.8 million in 2012 and is expected to reach $1,922.4 million by 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2012 to 2017. The application of therapeutic apheresis for pediatric treatment is an uncaptured market and represents a prospective opportunity in the future.

This market is driven by the advantages of apheresis collection over the whole blood collection, huge demand for plasma in plasma fractionation and research for new applications of therapeutic apheresis. However, the cost of capital investment involved and the challenges in recruiting donors for apheresis collection are inhibiting the growth of this market.

North America holds the largest market share of close to 50%, followed by Europe in 2012. In the next five years, emerging countries are estimated to register the highest growth rate, primarily due to increasing investments and huge demand for blood components from countries like China and India with large population.

The key players in the market are Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.), FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (Germany),& Terumo BCT, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc (Japan), and HemaCare Corporation (U.S.), with Haemonetics leading the pack.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes this market into procedure, application, technology, product type and end-user. All these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the apheresis market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

