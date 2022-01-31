Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:48:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The European molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 3,435 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 7,790 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to positively impact the European molecular diagnostics market, as it involves the testing of various biological samples. This is expected to aid the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, as testing remains a crucial step in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecule diagnostics technology, such as next-generation sequencing, PCR, microarrays, etc., is increasingly adopted in the region for testing for severe acute respiratory syndrome‐coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2). For instance, in June 2021, Fujirebio Europe commercially launched its iAMP COVID-19 molecular assay and its partner, Atila Biosystems Inc. The iAMP COVID-19 test is intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in nylon nasopharyngeal/ oropharyngeal swabs. iAMP COVID-19 is an isothermal assay based on new proprietary technologies.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114428



Factors, such as the increasing burden of various bacterial and viral epidemics in this region, coupled with increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and recent advancements in pharmacogenomics, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



As per the report published in 2019, HIV outcomes: Beyond Viral Suppression, around 86,000 people in Germany were living with HIV, whereas around 20% of the diseased population were living in Berlin. Additionally, according to the estimates of the British Heart Foundation, in 2018, around 7 million people were living with heart and circulatory diseases in the United Kingdom, and healthcare costs relating to the heart and circulatory diseases were estimated at GBP 9 billion each year. Thus, the heavy burden of chronic disease is anticipated to increase the adoption of molecular diagnostics in the region.



The market players in the region are focused on product and technological development, which is boosting the market revenue. For instance, in March 2021, Datar Cancer Genetics, a global leader in non-invasive cancer diagnostics, received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its innovative TruBlood solution, a new paradigm in cancer detection, diagnosis, and management. Hence, due to the factors mentioned above, the market is anticipated to achieve high growth rates over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Infectious Disease Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share



The infectious disease segment is anticipated to hold one of the major market shares over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the huge burden of infectious disease in the European region. For instance, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) represent an important public health problem in the United Kingdom. According to the Health Protection Report 2019, 447,694 new STI diagnoses were made at sexual health services (SHSs) in England. Among these, the most commonly diagnosed STIs were chlamydia (218,095; 49% of all new STI diagnoses), first episode genital warts (57,318; 13%), gonorrhoea (56,259; 13%), and genital herpes (33,867; 8%). Therefore, a rise in the prevalence of such infectious disorders is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, players in the region are expanding their regional market position by adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, while others are developing new test methods for the diagnosis and introducing new products to retain their market share.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114428



For instance, in May 2021, Swiss pharmaceutical giant, Roche, entered into a definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics, under which Roche may acquire GenMark's molecular tests designed to screen patient samples for multiple infections simultaneously. Hence, considering all the factors mentioned above, the market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The European molecular diagnostics market is competitive due to the presence of almost all global players in the molecular diagnostics market. Many of these global players have their headquarters in European countries, which increases the accessibility of molecular diagnostics tests throughout Europe.



Abbott Laboratories, F Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Hologic Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technologies are some of the key players present in the European molecular diagnostics market. Many of the key players also have their R&D centers in Europe, which makes the availability of various products easier in the region.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Diagnostics

4.2.2 Advancements in Pharmacogenomics and Other Technologies

4.2.3 Possibility of Outbreaks of Bacterial and Viral Epidemics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Need for High-complexity Testing Centers

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 In Situ Hybridization

5.1.2 Chips and Microarrays

5.1.3 Mass Spectrometry (MS)

5.1.4 Sequencing

5.1.5 PCR

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Pharmacogenomics

5.2.4 Microbiology

5.2.5 Genetic Disease Testing

5.2.6 Other Applciations

5.3 By Product

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents

5.3.3 Other Products

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Laboratories

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Germany

5.5.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3 France

5.5.4 Italy

5.5.5 Spain

5.5.6 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 F Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Genomic Health Inc.

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Illumina Inc.

6.1.9 Myriad Genetics

6.1.10 Qiagen NV



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented appeared first on Comserveonline.