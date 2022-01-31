Acne Therapeutics Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:48:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Acne Therapeutics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Acne Therapeutics Market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the market. In the context of the COVID-19, government organizations in various countries, research institutes, and many biotech and pharmaceutical firms are focusing on developing effective and rapid technologies for the fast diagnosis of COVID-19 and developing vaccines/new therapeutics to overcome the current situation. The manufacturing units of all healthcare-based companies are affected, transport has been affected badly across all developed and emerging markets. The acne therapeutics market is expected to have some indirect and direct negative impacts over the forecast period, particularly in 2021. In the case of acne therapeutics, the supply chain of important prescribing products is expected to meet the shortage of therapeutic products across countries. The economic slowdown is also expected to raise the complications in the supply chain efforts with the country and outside. Owing to this situation, the clinical trials of approved drugs for other indications and new drugs are being slowed, as most of the companies have delayed the start for most of the new studies in several countries. The primary reason is associated with a lack of resources and patients. In addition, the market players cannot put more burden in relation to clinical trials and manufacturing of the already approved drugs, as healthcare facilities are already overburdened with the COVID-19 crisis in recent times.

The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.



Acne is the most common skin condition affecting late adolescents across the world. Acne vulgaris is a common heath problem affecting adolescents with a considerable impact on their quality of life. According to the Canadian Dermatology Association, 2018, about 20% of Canadians were suffering from acne. Acne is one of the most prevalent skin conditions in the general population, and its prevalence is found in all countries. In recent years, due to a better understanding of the pathogenesis of acne, new therapeutic modalities are designed. One of the therapies is topical therapy. Topical therapy is useful in mild and moderate acne as monotherapy, in combination, and as maintenance therapy. According to a cross-sectional study (conducted during the period from January to March 2018 among all-female secondary school students in 3 randomly selected schools in Arab city (Saudi Arabia)), it was found that the overall prevalence of Acne vulgaris was 14.3%. It was not significantly affected by age, marital status, or nationality of participants, and acne vulgaris had a large impact on the quality of life in 14.5% of cases. Thus, the high prevalence of acne among the global population is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Retinoid is the Segment Under Therapeutics that is Expected to Grow the Fastest



Retinoids are a class of vitamin A derivatives that have been used in skin care from the 1970s. Retinoids play a pivotal role in the treatment of acne by acting on the primary lesion, the microcomedo. Retinoids reduce acne outbreaks by preventing dead cells from clogging pores and enhancing collagen production. Moreover, they treat oil production by curbing the bacteria that cause acne and inflammation. Retinoid creams and gels are very effective at stopping or reducing mild to moderate acne. They can also be used as maintenance therapy to keep skin clear after successful treatment. After 20-30 minutes of washing the face to unclog pores, generally, a pea-sized amount of retinoid cream is applied over the skin once a day, which further allows other medicated creams and gels to work better. However, retinoids have side effects, such as redness, dryness, peeling, and skin irritation. Initial breakouts are one of the common side effects of retinoids. Retinoids also increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight, making it more vulnerable to harmful UV rays. Additionally, market players are frequently launching novel and generic versions of retinoids to gain a competitive edge in the market. In November 2019, Galderma received Health Canada approval to its AKLIEF trifarotene cream, 50 mcg/g (AKLIEF), for the topical treatment of acne of the face and trunk in patients who are 12 years of age and older. Additionally, in September 2018, AcneFree launched AF Adapalene Gel, which was an over-the-counter, once-daily topical retinoid treatment for acne-prone skin. Thus, the market growth for the segment is projected to increase by a notable growth rate over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



The growing burden of acne in the region and recent product launches are the primary driving factors for the growth of the acne therapeutics market in North America. There are many key market players in the region that are developing novel products and technologies, to compete with the existing products while others are acquiring and partnering with the other companies' trending in the acne therapeutics market. For instance, in June 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received tentative approval from the United States health regulator for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, used to treat acne. The approved product is a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals' Evoclin Foam. Thus, the frequent product launches and Research and Development activities undergoing the development of novel acne therapies are expected to drive the market studied in North America region.



Competitive Landscape



The acne therapeutics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players and local players in the market. In the coming years, few other players are expected to enter the market. Some of the few major players include Abbvie Inc. (Allergan PLC), JOHNSON & JOHNSON, L'Oréal S.A. (La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Dermatologique), Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., amongst others.

