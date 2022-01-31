Bone Cancer Treatment Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:48:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Bone Cancer Treatment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The bone cancer treatment market was valued at approximately USD 1,158 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 1,547 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



During the early stages of COVID-19, there was a significant reduction in the number of cases treated at the musculoskeletal oncology departments, which have affected the number of surgical volumes. The massive reduction in musculoskeletal oncology services may have drastic consequences for affected patients and the overall market growth. However, several precautionary guidelines were issued by the respective government authorities to initiate the delayed or postponed bone cancer treatments, enabling patients to acquire safe access to treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Certain factors driving the market growth include the increasing global burden of bone cancer and government initiatives for bone cancer awareness. The incidence of bone cancer is on a steady rise and needs to be addressed at the earliest to reduce the burden of bone sarcoma across the world.

According to estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the United States is estimated to witness 3,610 new cases of bone cancer and an expected 2,060 deaths due to bone cancer in 2021. The chemotherapeutic drugs approved for the treatment of bone cancer do not have an effective treatment regime, as it always varies according to the prevailing conditions and the way the patient's body responds to the drug. Hence, the associated side effects, risks, and limitations of the treatment are limiting the growth of the bone cancer treatment drug market.



Key Market Trends



Osteosarcoma is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period



The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted surgical procedures, chemotherapy timings, and frequent hospital visits. In addition, a radical change in the osteosarcoma surgical plan was also observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the bone cancer type segment of the market, among all primary bone cancers, osteosarcoma is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.



Osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer affecting the bones, and it mostly occurs in children and young adults. Based on the cells, osteosarcoma is classified as high-, intermediate-, and low-grade. According to the American Cancer Society, 2019, about 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the United States every year, with about half of these occurring in children and teenagers.



Research on osteosarcoma is done at various medical centers, university hospitals, and other institutions across the world. Many advancements have taken place in the treatment of osteosarcoma in the past few decades. Osteosarcoma can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy drugs, etc.



Thus, research related to the bone cancer treatment market is increasing, owing to the high prevalence of osteosarcoma globally.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



In North America, the COVID-19 pandemic largely affected the US region, which led to disruptions in many surgical procedures. However, currently, the surgical procedures are being carried out with precautionary measures, which will further lead to steady growth of the market.

North America currently dominates the bone cancer treatment market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that, currently, in the region, mainly in the United States, many clinical trials are underway for bone cancer therapies. Some studies are testing new chemo drugs. Researchers are also looking for new ways to use the existing approved drug portfolio. For instance, doctors are studying whether adding a bisphosphonate called zoledronic acid (Zometa) to the bone cement, which is used in filling the space left after removing a giant cell tumor, may decrease the chances of that tumor returning in that place.



Competitive Landscape



The bone cancer treatment market is highly competitive and consists of a considerable number of significant players. All of the existing players in the market are either legacy suppliers of treatment options, like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, or are concentrating on clinical trials for novel bone cancer approaches, including targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Companies like Bayer AG, Amgen, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc., among others, are expected to hold substantial shares in the bone cancer treatment market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Bone Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Bone Cancer Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Unavailability of Effective Treatment and Side Effects

4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Bone Cancer Type

5.1.1 Primary Bone Cancer

5.1.1.1 Osteosarcoma

5.1.1.2 Chondrosarcoma

5.1.1.3 Ewing Tumor

5.1.1.4 Other Bone Cancer Types

5.1.2 Secondary Bone Cancer (Metastatic Bone Cancer)

5.2 Treatment Type

5.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.1.1 Doxorubicin

5.2.1.2 Cisplatin

5.2.1.3 Cyclophosphamide

5.2.1.4 Etoposide

5.2.1.5 Other Chemotherapies

5.2.2 Targeted Therapy

5.2.2.1 Denosumab

5.2.2.2 Imatinib

5.2.3 Radiation Therapy

5.2.4 Surgery

5.2.5 Other Treatments

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen

6.1.2 Baxter

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Recordati Group

6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

6.1.10 Debiopharm

6.1.11 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.12 Atlanthera

6.1.13 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

