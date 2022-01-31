Mexico Dental Devices Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:49:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mexico Dental Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Mexican dental devices market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.78% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are accelerating the growth of this market include increasing awareness about oral care, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products in Mexico.





In North America, there are a large number of people who are aware of dental issues and the treatment options that are available. This factor is ultimately affecting the overall market in Mexico. Along with that, Mexico is a well-known country for dental tourism, due to the low cost of treatment.

The National Institute of Health stated that the incidence rate of dental disorders, such as periodontitis, is increasing in Mexico, which is expected to augment the growth of the dental devices market in the country.

Key Market Trends



The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment



In the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the Mexican dental devices market, the crown and bridge sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.



Owing to its significance and adoption and the increasing dental problems in the region, there is a rise in the demand for crown and bridge in Mexico, which contributes to the fast growth of this market in the future.



Competitive Landscape



The Mexican dental devices market is moderately competitive with the presence of some big players, such as Carestream, Zimmer Biomet, Danaher Corporation, 3M, and Dentsply Sirona. Along with these players, there are few smaller companies that are also penetrating and holding a substantial share in the market.

