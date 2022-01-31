United Kingdom (UK) Aesthetic Devices Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:49:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- United Kingdom (UK) Aesthetic Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Aesthetic devices offer multiple options to enhance one's aesthetic appearance. The rising obese and geriatric population are the key drivers of the market studied. Increasing awareness also contributes to the strong growth of the market. The market is also expected to witness a growth with the increasing installed bases of aesthetic devices in clinics due to the rapid demand.





An increase in demand for aesthetic or cosmetic surgeries has been reflected in the changing attitudes toward youth and beauty. Many advanced non-surgical and minimally invasive techniques for performing aesthetic procedures have been developed in the 21st century. Millennials, aged 18 to 30 years, are opting for cosmetic surgeries and procedures, thereby driving the demand in the market studied.

The Baldan Group, one of Italy's leading manufacturers and distributors of beauty and aesthetic products, launched its products in the United Kingdom in 2017. The company's devices include the new T-Shape and HIFU Lab aesthetic systems. The T-Shape combines three different technologies of radiofrequency, infrared, and vacuum. This multi-system drives instant body contouring results, making it an effective solution for fat reduction, cellulite reduction, body remodeling, body reshaping, tightening, and lifting.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114419



Key Market Trends



Hair Removal is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Application Segment



Unwanted body hair is a problem everyone has faced at some point in their lives. For more than two decades, such people have been turning to several processes of hair removal to help them mitigate this common issue that virtually everyone faces.



Since the introduction of laser light and energy-based devices for the removal of unwanted hair, aesthetic physicians and dermatologists have been able to offer effective treatments to patients that have withstood the test of time, leading to the high growth of the medical aesthetics devices market.



Therefore, with the rising number of surgical procedures performed in the United Kingdom, the market is expected to witness rapid growth.



Competitive Landscape



The existing market players are competing with the new entrants, in terms of sustainability, on various fronts, such as capital requirements, marketing strategies, distribution channels, and the availability of resources. This is leading to numerous acquisitions in the market. On the other hand, some of the major players from the other developed regions are entering the UK market, with advanced technologies and creating a hurdle for the existing regional players. For instance, in 2018, Cutera announced the launch of Secret RF, a device intended for effective wrinkle removal, scar diminishing, and collagen remodeling.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114419

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.3 Rapidly Increasing Aging Population

4.2.4 Rapid Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Safety Regulations for Aesthetic Procedures

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device

5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

5.1.2 Non-energy Based Aesthetic Device

5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels

5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion

5.1.2.5 Implants

5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants

5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants

5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts

5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

5.2.3 Hair Removal

5.2.4 Tattoo Removal

5.2.5 Breast Augmentation

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Home Settings



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cynosure Inc. (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice)

6.1.2 Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers)

6.1.3 Lumenis Inc. (Boston Scientific Corporation)

6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd (Syneron Candela)

6.1.5 Sciton Inc.

6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical)

6.1.7 Venus Concept

6.1.8 Quanta System

6.1.9 Cutera Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> United Kingdom (UK) Aesthetic Devices Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post United Kingdom (UK) Aesthetic Devices Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor appeared first on Comserveonline.