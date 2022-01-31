Breast Imaging Technologies Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:48:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global breast imaging market holds a significant share of the medical device industry owing to rising awareness about the early screening of breast cancer. Though digital Mammography is the gold standard in the current breast imaging market,



The global breast imaging market holds a significant share of the medical device industry owing to rising awareness about the early screening of breast cancer. Though digital Mammography is the gold standard in the current breast imaging market, modalities such as breast MRI Scans, breast ultrasound and CTs are expected to drastically improve the breast Imaging Market scenario.

This research analysis provides, a detailed information on breast imaging technological advancements in breast cancer diagnosis. This research report identifies and evaluates key advancements of breast screening modalities in development and approval stages. Patent analysis, investor analysis and investment opportunity evaluation along with multi-level criteria technology benchmarking are assessed within the breast imaging sector. Strategic recommendations for technology stakeholders are elaborately discussed in this research service.

The report categorizes the entire breast imaging market into ionizing breast imaging modalities and non-ionizing breast imaging modalities based on the technical aspect of use of radiation. The technologies profiled under ionizing breast imaging modalities are Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Cone beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Positron Emission Mammography (PEM), Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) or Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) various non-ionizing breast screening modalities covered in the report are Breast MRI, Optical Imaging, Breast thermography and Breast Ultrasound.

This report will not only cover the technical aspects of the breast imaging modalities, but also provide quantitative data analysis and growth rates for the current and emerging breast cancer screening modalities. A few technologies are coupled with other technologies, termed as dual modalities, offers better diagnostic procedures for the patients with dense breasts and high risk of cancer. The combination of spectral and Photonics phenomenon has enabled new breast imaging capabilities, providing clinicians with unique views of the structure and functioning, both at the molecular and cellular levels. The report also tracks the regional adoption and development trends, providing strategic recommendation to stay active and compete in the market space. An impact analysis of major drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the market is mapped for the period of five years.

Key Drivers:

Breast imaging market is driven majorly by rising numbers of breast cancer cases. Technological revolution to reduce the number of false positives is considered as the second major driver for breast imaging market. Safer sand comfortable imaging procedures with better efficacy and outcome also drive the breast imaging market. Emerging economies such as Asia-pacific and Middle-East and Africa are the future drivers of the breast imaging market.

Key Restraint:

Inadequate reimbursement policies are the major set-back for the breast imaging market. However, this, too, will likely improve as the technology becomes more available across the globe.

This study also analyses the competitive scenario of the world breast imaging market and the strategies employed by the key industry participants to develop products and services. The global breast Imaging market is one of the fastest growing multi-billion dollar markets in the healthcare industry with a CAGR of 15.37% reaching about $5 Billion by the year 2017. The industry is being impacted by the huge Government stimulus and continuous development in technology that leads to the introduction of innovative products.



Scope of the Report:

The research analysis of breast imaging modalities is an attempt to showcase the market impact of current and emerging breast imaging technologies having excellent growth potential for the coming five years. A comprehensive analysis of the market size and global revenue has been forecasted based on the technology and by geography.

Based on Technology:

For simplified and effective research, we categorized the entire breast imaging modalities into Ionizing breast imaging technologies and Non-ionizing breast imaging modalities based on the type of technicalities used in diverse breast screening modalities.

Based on Geography:

Each technology is thoroughly analyzed at a granular level based on geographic locations such as the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa to provide in-depth information on market size, market share and market segmentation of global breast imaging modalities.

Reasons to buy this Report:

This report would provide an in-depth understanding of the global breast imaging market including key trends and drivers, appraisal of technological advancements, market size, forecasts, and market division by Geography.



There was only one available technology report on Breast Imaging technologies with respect to the U.S., and does not include broader aspects of the global market scenario . So this report would be the first holistic report which analyses in depth about current and emerging breast imaging modalities as well as provides global market landscape of these technologies.

