Germany Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

The Germany anesthesia devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.81 % during the forecast period.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, surgical procedures have experienced a major decline in Germany. Various elective and non-emergent surgeries have been postponed or canceled. As per a study published in Elsevier Inc. in October 2020, Leipzig and Greifswald University Hospitals, Germany reported that 89 and 92 elective surgeries were postponed, in the Departments of General, Visceral, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery, respectively. Due to the high risk of in-hospital transmission and disproportionate perioperative rates of morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients surgeons are facing challenges in the triage of surgeries into emergency, urgent and elective. This is anticipated to have a negative short-term impact on market growth. However, it is expected that surgical volumes are anticipated to increase by 2021 due to the backlog of procedures postponed in 2019 and 2020.

The factors such as the rising number of surgical procedures requiring anesthesia coupled with the increasing geriatric population which is prone to chronic diseases and technological advancements in anesthesia technology are driving the market over the forecast period. As per the statistics published by Eurostat in 2018, a total of 233 300 cesarean sections were performed in Germany. Whereas hip replacement surgeries accounted for 311 times per 100 000 inhabitants in Germany in 2018. In addition, the population in Germany is aging rapidly, owing to the reducing birth rates, and increasing life expectancy, and it is resulting in a high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring anesthesia. According to Federal Statistical Office of Germany in 2019, nearly 18.09 million German population was aged 65 and more. As the population continues to age, the prevalence rates for chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring are also expected to rise. The geriatric population is highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which have created a demand for surgeries, which in turn propel the growth of the anesthetic devices market.



Key Market Trends



Integrated Anesthesia Workstation Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Integrated anesthesia workstations are user-friendly and customizable. They are offered with features, including storage, writing surface, lighting, valves, and gauges at a reach, along with main functionalities. They consist of a ventilator, carrier gas and agent delivery system, a scavenging system, and monitors. The ability of these devices to optimize anesthesia workflow and reduce process costs with integrated features is boosting integrated anesthesia workstations' popularity among medical professionals. The growth of this market is also attributed to the equipment's capability to integrate with various devices and the display of anesthesia, ventilation, and hemodynamic data on a single screen for streamlined decision-making. Moreover, steady innovations and approvals taking place in this market segment, which are likely to drive the overall studied market. In January 2020, Drägerwerk AG, a German company launched several new products, including the new Altan family of anesthesia workstations designed around simplifying working procedures for both clinical staff and biomeds to meet every challenge. Thus, the integration of various devices into one machine is expected to reduce maintenance time and increase efficiency, thus, expanding the market.

Competitive Landscape



The Germany anesthesia devices market is moderately competitive with the presence of international as well as domestic players. The market players in this region are currently strategizing on inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The major players into the Germany anesthesia devices market are Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic PLC, Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group plc, and Teleflex Incorporated.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures and Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment and Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines

5.1.1.1 Anesthesia Workstation

5.1.1.2 Anesthesia Delivery Machines

5.1.1.3 Anesthesia Ventilators

5.1.1.4 Anesthesia Monitors

5.1.2 Disposables and Accessories

5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)

5.1.2.2 Anesthesia Masks

5.1.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)

5.1.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ambu A/S

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Draegerwerk AG

6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.1.9 Smiths Group plc

6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

