Brain Monitoring Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:42:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global brain monitoring devices market was valued at $1.08 billion in 2012, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $1.63 billion by 2017. The market offers a variety of brain monitoring devices



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global brain monitoring devices market was valued at $1.08 billion in 2012, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $1.63 billion by 2017. The market offers a variety of brain monitoring devices (electroencephalograph, intracranial pressure monitors, Transcranial Doppler, magnetoencephalography, and cerebral oximeters ), which help in monitoring a range of functions, such as electrical and neural activity, pressure surrounding the brain, velocity of blood flow in veins and arteries in the brain in case of epilepsy, brain death, traumatic brain injury, etc.

The brain monitoring devices market is witnessing various technological advancements leading to high functionality, lower costs, ease of operation, and miniaturization of devices fuelling the growth of this market. The traditional use of EEG devices as a diagnostic tool has now expanded to a range of applications, such as the monitoring of fatigue and stress, as a means of communication for patients with ‘locked-in syndrome' using a brain-computer interface (BCI). Further, with the increase in computing power, more sophisticated applications of these devices are expected to develop in the future.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59183

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Brain Monitoring Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Rising incidences of neurological disorders, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders, and sleep disorders, rising awareness regarding neurodegenerative diseases and technological advancements in brain monitoring devices are major drivers slated to propel this market. However, the shortage of skilled technicians to handle these complex devices is a factor limiting the growth of this market.

The global brain monitoring devices market was dominated by North America in 2012, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to lead in the years to come, owing to technological advancements and introduction of advanced digitalized devicessuch as wireless and mobile devices. European countries are expected to grow steadily, while the Asian region's contribution to the global brain monitoring devices market is expected to pick pace in the next few years due to increasing awareness of neurological disorders, and development in Asian healthcare infrastructure, which has resulted in an influx of well-established players to the region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59183

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Brain Monitoring Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The prominent players operating in this market include Covidien, PLC (Ireland), Compumedics, Ltd.(Australia), Natus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Integra Life Sciences Corporation (U.S.), CAS Medical Systems (U.S.), and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. (U.S.), among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE-AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 MARKETS COVERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE

1.5.2 MARKET SHARE

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.5.4 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

1.5.5 ASSUMPTIONS



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 BRAIN MONITORING

3.1.2 IMPORTANCE OF BRAIN MONITORING

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Brain Monitoring Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.