Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global radiation protection (detection, monitoring, and safety) market was valued at $920.0 million in 2012, and is expected to reach $1,231.2 million by 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2012 to 2017. The various industries covered in this report are healthcare, manufacturing, defense, nuclear power plants, homeland security, and others (waste management, mining, agriculture, and food irradiation).

The medical industry was the largest segment in this market; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $702.4 million by 2017. The global radiation protection market for medical applications will witness challenging and dynamic market conditions over the years to come, primarily driven by technological advancements and globalization.

The high procedural volume of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases is the key factor driving the growth of the radiation protection market for medical applications. In addition, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing awareness among radiation professionals, and technological advancements are fueling the growth of this market.The market for certain radiation detection and monitoring devices, such as ionization chambers, has grown due to the evolution of portable hand-held ionization detectors in recent years.

Factors hindering the growth of this market are lack of proper standardization and calibration for radiation protection devices, dearth of adequate skills and training among radiation professionals, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.

With increase in technological advancements, regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent and rigorous, requiring extensive data, and documentation for validation and product approval. This is affecting the launch and adoption of radiation protection devices. For example, active dosimeters are used lesser than passive dosimeters in the medical field as they are not regarded as ‘legal dosimeters' that have been approved for use in recording personnel dose for regulatory purposes. Passive dosimeters, hence, commanded the larger share of the global personal dosimeters market in 2012. Other challenges faced by the market are sustainability of players in the highly competitive market, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.

North America dominated the radiation protection market for medical applications in 2012, followed by Europe. However, emerging markets in developing countries across the world, including China, India, and Russia, offer significant growth opportunities to the radiation protection devices market. The increasing installation base of radiological imaging systems and adoption rates of therapeutic radiology also offer opportunities for growth in developing countries. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable regulatory policies, rising number of medical facilities such as hospitals and labs and lesser competition than mature countries, have amplified the interest of market players in emerging markets.

The key players in the medical protection market are Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Bar-Ray Products, Inc. (U.S.), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Protech Radiation Safety (U.S.), ProtecX (U.K.), and Unfors RaySafe AB (Sweden).

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global radiation protection market for medical applications into two segments, namely, detection and monitoring, and radiation safety. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing value analysis for 2010, 2011, and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

