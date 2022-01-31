Protein Engineering Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 04:15:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Protein Engineering Market high specificity and less immunogenicity and are widely used as therapeutic agents in the treatment of various disorders and diseases. There are more than 200 protein-based products currently being marketed; 90%



Protein Engineering Market high specificity and less immunogenicity and are widely used as therapeutic agents in the treatment of various disorders and diseases. There are more than 200 protein-based products currently being marketed; 90% of them are used as therapeutics. In order to improve their clinical potential, second generation recombinants are being developed, each exhibiting improved efficiency and potency depending on their applications.

The global protein engineering technologies market (2012-2017) report analyses the market by technology, products, applications, and geography. It also includes recent technology trends, patents, and funding analysis. In addition, it also covers factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and market scenario in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The protein engineering market is driven by the need for drugs with improved efficiency and specificity, technological capabilities, rise of antibody based drugs, and steady growth in the therapeutic market. With growing incidences of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious disease, spurt of new opportunities for growth of the market is expected by the end of this decade. However, development costs, stringent regulatory issues, and risk of failure of the drug in the testing phase restraints the growth of the market. Further, the availability of generics and patent infringements is posing a threat to the market.

The global protein engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%; this growth is majorly fuelled by monoclonal antibodies, which is the fastest growing segment in therapeutics. The use of monoclonal antibodies in therapeutics such as oncology, auto immune and inflammatory diseases are expected to increase during the forecast period. Chinas growing interest in research of monoclonal antibodies is expected to increase market share further. The market is likely to face competition from the entry of generics; however, with many therapeutic proteins in the pipeline, the market is expected to grow exponentially. Insulin analogs, which are more efficient than the recombinant insulin, are also a contributing factor for growth of the market. Diagnostics is another segment in focus; monoclonal antibodies are being used extensively in diagnostics and in assays for research.

The report also profiles leading participants of the industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include Genentech (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Eli Lilly (U.S.), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Affymax (U.S.), Biogen Idec, (U.S.), Medimmune (U.S.) Affimed (Germany), and Obodies (New Zealand).

Scope of the Report



This technical report categorizes the market for protein engineering by geography, applications, products, and technology, forecasting the market revenue by analyzing current and future trends in therapeutics and diagnostics.These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

Table Of Content



1 Introduction (Slide No. 18 - 23)

1.1 Key Take- Aways

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Report Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Key Data Points From Primary And Secondary Sources



2 Executive Summary (Slide No. 24 - 27)



3 Protein Engineering Technologies – Landscape Analysis (Slide No. 28 - 45)

3.1 Technology - Introduction

3.2 Technology – Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Protein And Antibody Engineering Technologies – Overview

3.4.1 Sequence Modification

3.4.2 Glycosylation

3.4.3 Pegylation

3.4.4 Display Technologies

3.4.5 Humanization Technology

3.4.6 Hybrid Technology

3.4.7 Production Systems

