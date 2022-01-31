North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:44:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- The North American injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2012; it is expected to reach $16.6 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2012 to 2017. I



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The North American injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2012; it is expected to reach $16.6 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2012 to 2017. Injectable drug delivery technologies are the combination of two major segments; devices and formulations. The North American injectable drug delivery formulations technologies market was the largest segment in this market. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of its therapeutic applications. In therapeutic area, hormonal disorders command the major segment of injectable drug delivery technologies market due to high demand of injectable in treatment of diabetes. However, auto-immune diseases are the fastest growing segment of this market due to the advent of biologics (tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and Interleukin 1 (IL-1)) and improving patient compliance by the development of self injection devices.

The major markets covered in this report are United States and Canada. The United States accounted for the largest market of the North American injectable drug delivery technologies market in the year 2012. However, Canada is expected to witness high growth due to growing prevalence of diabetes and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, increase in approval of injectable formulation and device, favorable reimbursement and rise in injectable cosmetic treatments.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is driven by factors such as innovations in injectable drug delivery devices, rising prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada, improving patient compliance and rise in partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions among prominent players in this market. However, factors such as product recalls, regulatory hurdles for approval of new device sand formulations and needle-stick injuries and infections, are restraining the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes and analyzes the North American injectable drug delivery technologies market under two broad segments - devices and formulations. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Furthermore, due to wide range of applications of injectable drug delivery technologies in varied therapeutic areas, the market is segmented into five categories, namely; auto immune diseases, hormonal imbalances, oncology, orphan/rare diseases (Hemophilia, Ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency (RPI deficiency), Cystic Fibrosis, Wilson's Disease) and others (pain management, allergies, hepatitis C, and aesthetic treatment). Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by country (United States and Canada) to provide in-depth information on the North American scenario.

Injectable Drug Delivery Technologies Market, By Segment

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Technologies

Injectable Drug Delivery Formulations Technologies

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Technologies Market, By Product

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 22)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.5 Assumptions

