North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals & Stable Isotopes Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The North American radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 7.2%. A study conducted by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that Tc-99m diagnostic procedures are expected to increase by 15% to 20% in mature markets such as North America between 2010 and 2030. Radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia are also being preferred by practitioners besides conventional treatment. Further, upcoming radioisotopes such as Ra-223 (Alpharadin) and Ga-68 possess huge potential for clinical applications. The scheduled shutdown of the NRU reactor in 2016 in Canada is, however, a major threat for manufacturers.

The therapy market is predominantly driven by its oncologic applications. Since conventional treatment procedures of cancer, surgery and chemotherapy have significant side effects; radioisotopes are being preferred by medical practitioners due to minimum or no side effects. The radiopharmaceutical therapy market is expected to grow significantly with the launch of the much-desired Alpharadin (Ra-223) in the near future. This isotope has tremendous potential to take up market share of beta emitters and brachytherapy.

The U.S. is the dominant market for diagnostic radioisotopes with more than 80% share. The U.S. is the largest consumer market for radiopharmaceuticals in North America, while Canada is one of the largest producers of Tc-99m. Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), and Triad Isotopes, Inc. (U.S.).

The stable isotopes market was led by two players - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) and Sigma Aldrich - in 2012; they jointly contributed more than 90% to the North American revenue.

Scope of the Report

The radioisotope and stable isotope markets have been segmented according to the type of isotope, and applications. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by country (U.S. and Canada) to provide in-depth information on the country basis.

2 Executive Summary (Page No.- 33)



3 Market Overview (Page No.- 37)

3.1 Definition Of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.2 Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.3.1 Radiopharmaceuticals

3.3.2 Stable Isotopes

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer And Cardiac Ailments Boosts The Demand For Radiopharmaceuticals

3.4.1.2 Increasing Use Of Spect And Pet Scans Results In The Rise Of Radiopharmaceutical Usage

