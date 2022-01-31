Drug Delivery Technologies Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:39:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration into nine categories - oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and drug delivery; the market is forecast till 2017.



The drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration into nine categories - oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery; the market is forecast till 2017. Over the years, drug delivery technologies have grown phenomenally from plain drug reformulation and release technologies to innovative platforms that hold a huge potential for the effective delivery of biologicals and novel drugs.

The global drug delivery market was worth $142.5 billion in the year 2012. Patent expiries of certain blockbuster drugs, growing demand for self administration and home healthcare devices, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, growing focus on pediatric and geriatric patients, and advancing technology are accelerating the growth of this market. However, drug failures and recalls, and technical barriers will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent.

Strategic collaborations, self administration and home care drug delivery devices, and expanding applications of drug delivery into niche therapeutic areas represent vast opportunities for key players in this market. The growing number of elderly persons is a large consumer of home care drug delivery devices. The global ageing population (above 60 years) is set to increase from 784 million in 2011 to 2 billion by 2050 and 2.8 billion by 2100. UN. An increase in the number of geriatric patients and rise in demand for convenient drug delivery options pose major opportunities for the development of innovative and easy-to-use drug delivery systems.

Striking right partnership deal and enhancing the bioavailability of drugs are some of the burning issues in this market. In spite of a large number of strategic collaborations taking place every year, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are facing problems in finding a right drug delivery partner. Considering this need, a number of national and international conferences are organized by various associations and organizations to facilitate drug delivery partnerships.

The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the world (RoW). North America is the largest market for drug delivery, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to a certain amount of saturation in the market. The Asian market is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the expansion of Asian economy, increase in disposable income, development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing penetration of health insurance, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

This research report categorizes the global drug delivery market into oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the drug delivery market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 34)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Patent Cliff And Increased Competition To Increase Adoption Rate

3.3.1.2 Improving Patient Compliance And Acceptability, An Impetus To The Market

3.3.1.3 Increasing Focus On Pediatric And Geriatric Patients To Boost The Growth

3.3.1.4 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases To Enhance Demand

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Drug Failures And Recalls Mar Market Growth

3.3.2.2 Technical Barriers Restrict Growth

