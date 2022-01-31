Healthcare IT Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:34:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global healthcare IT market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $ 56.7 billion by 2017 from $40.4 billion in 2012 due to the significant demand for clinical information technology, administrative solutions and services.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global healthcare IT market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $ 56.7 billion by 2017 from $40.4 billion in 2012 due to the significant demand for clinical information technology, administrative solutions and services. In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of its applications, delivery modes, and components. Based on application, the global healthcare information technology is segmented into provider (clinical information technology and non-clinical information technology) and payer, while the market by delivery mode is further categorized as on-premises, web-premises, and cloud-premises. The healthcare information technology by component comprises of hardware, software, and services.

The major factors driving the growth of the healthcare information technology market across the globe are rise in pressure to cut healthcare cost, growing demand to integrate healthcare systems, high rate of return on investment while using healthcare systems, financial support from the U.S. government, growing medical tourism in the Asian region, government initiatives, rise in aging population, growing demand of CPOE adoption in order to reduce medication errors, and rise in incidences of chronic disorders. However, a few factors restricting the growth of the market are the fragmented nature of the HCIT market, high initial cost of HCIT solutions and high maintenance cost of the HCIT systems.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59253

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Healthcare IT Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

In addition, inconsistent regulatory environment in developed countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany and developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are major barriers to the growth of the global HCIT market.

North America (U.S. and Canada) commanded the highest share of the healthcare information technology market due to firm government support in terms of investment and incentives, growing demand of integrated healthcare IT system to achieve high return on investment, enhanced patient consumerism for quality care and safety, and rise in aging population. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR as healthcare organizations in the region are actively moving towards digitization to ensure patient safety and care, and to streamline workflow systems in large healthcare enterprises.

The key players in the market are McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Epic (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Medical Information System, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Agfa Healthcare ( Belgium), NextGen Healthcare Information System, LLC (U.S.), Phillips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), among others.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59253

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Healthcare IT Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the global healthcare information technology market by delivery mode, by components, and application. These markets are further broken down into segments and sub-segments.



Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 19)

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.4 Assumptions



The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Healthcare IT Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.