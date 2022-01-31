Automated External Defibrillator Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:33:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The automated external defibrillatormarket is segmented based on product type into two categories - semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end-users,the AED market is classified into five categories, namely,
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The automated external defibrillator market is segmented based on product type into two categories - semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end-users,the AED market is classified into five categories, namely, hospitals, pre-hospital, public access, alternate care, and home; the market is forecast till 2017.Automated external defibrillators play an important role in saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims.Considering the life-saving potential of AEDs, legislations requiring installation of public accessdefibrillators (PAD) have been passed in the U.S., Japan, and certain European countries.
The global AEDmarket was worth $616million in the year 2012. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease, growing awareness about the lifesaving potential of AED, increasing installation of public access AEDs, and advancing technologyare accelerating the growth of this market. However, product recalls, and intense competition in mature markets will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent.
The market for AED has become very dynamic, with companies in this segment adoptinggrowth strategies of collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions. Untapped emerging markets and home defibrillators represent vast opportunities for key players in this market.
The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Japan, Asia and Rest of the world (RoW). North America is the largest market for AED, followed by Japan and Europe. North America and Japan are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to a certain amount of saturation in the market. The Asian market is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the increasing installation of AEDs and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global AED market on the basis product typeinto semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators.The report provides exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the AEDmarketis comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Japan, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Table Of Contents
1 Market Overview (Page No. - 14)
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Competitor Analysis
2 Market Dynamics (Page No. - 22)
2.1 Drivers
2.1.1 Government Regulations Regarding Public Access Defibrillation To Drive The Market
2.1.2 Increasing Incidences Of Cardiovascular Diseases To Spur Need For Aed Devices
2.1.3 Rising Awareness About Aed To Accelerate Growth
2.1.4 Technological Advancements To Boost Market Growth
2.2 Restraints
2.2.1 Product Recalls Adversely Affecting Growth
2.2.2 Economic Downturn & Saturation To Restrict The Growth Of Aed
2.3 Opportunities
