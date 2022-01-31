Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:31:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The weight loss/obesity management market is divided into three major segments, namely diets (foods, beverages, & supplements), services, and fitness and surgical equipment; the market is forecast till 2017.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The weight loss/obesity management market is divided into three major segments, namely diets (foods, beverages, & supplements), services, and fitness and surgical equipment; the market is forecast till 2017. Global rise in obesity and chronic diseases are stimulating the growth of the market.

The global weight loss/obesity management market was worth $265 billion in the year 2012. The global increase in obesity, increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems, increasing personal disposable income, government initiatives to increase awareness about health and fitness, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the global weight loss/obesity management market. Nonetheless, a few critical factors like availability of low-cost alternatives, adoption of deceptive marketing strategies, and high cost of customized services are hindering growth of the market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59264

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Low calorie beverages (carbonated and non-carbonated), and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks showcase vast opportunities for key players in this market. Herbal/green market is also growing at a very fast pace in Asian countries, especially China. With the introduction of technologically advanced and highly sophisticated fitness equipment, the use of cardiovascular and strength training equipment is on a rise. The total number of health clubs in India increased from 765 in 2008 to 1,175 in 2011, at a CAGR of 15%.

Surgical procedures have evolved over the years. LAP BAND surgery is a recent, less traumatic, adjustable, and reversible obesity surgery available today. Other surgeries for obesity management include liposuction, gastric bypass (stomach stapling), laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, and ultrasonic therapy. Evaluation of non-invasive bariatric surgeries, such as intragastric balloon system, StomaphyX, cold laser shaping, and cryolipolysis have further made the weight loss procedures safe and effective.

The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). These four regions are further segmented by major countries, and geographic split for all the sub-segments is presented at a regional level. North America is the largest market for weight loss/obesity management market, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to the economic slowdown and market maturity. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for weight loss products, and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the rising obesity rates and related health problems such as diabetes and heart diseases.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59264

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global weight loss/obesity management market into weight loss diets, fitness and surgical equipment, and services. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 22)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Market Size

1.4.2 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.4.3 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 29)



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 32)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Growing Obese Population Worldwide Driving Market Growth

3.3.1.2 Lifestyle Changes Increasing Diabetes And Heart Diseases

3.3.1.3 Increase In Disposable Income In Developing Economies

3.3.1.4 Increasing Innovations & Technological Advancements Attracting More Customers

3.3.1.5 Government Initiatives To Increase Awareness Of Health And Fitness

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.