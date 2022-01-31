Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:31:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The weight loss/obesity management market is divided into three major segments, namely diets (foods, beverages, & supplements), services, and fitness and surgical equipment; the market is forecast till 2017.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The weight loss/obesity management market is divided into three major segments, namely diets (foods, beverages, & supplements), services, and fitness and surgical equipment; the market is forecast till 2017. Global rise in obesity and chronic diseases are stimulating the growth of the market.
The global weight loss/obesity management market was worth $265 billion in the year 2012. The global increase in obesity, increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems, increasing personal disposable income, government initiatives to increase awareness about health and fitness, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the global weight loss/obesity management market. Nonetheless, a few critical factors like availability of low-cost alternatives, adoption of deceptive marketing strategies, and high cost of customized services are hindering growth of the market.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59264
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)
Low calorie beverages (carbonated and non-carbonated), and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks showcase vast opportunities for key players in this market. Herbal/green market is also growing at a very fast pace in Asian countries, especially China. With the introduction of technologically advanced and highly sophisticated fitness equipment, the use of cardiovascular and strength training equipment is on a rise. The total number of health clubs in India increased from 765 in 2008 to 1,175 in 2011, at a CAGR of 15%.
Surgical procedures have evolved over the years. LAP BAND surgery is a recent, less traumatic, adjustable, and reversible obesity surgery available today. Other surgeries for obesity management include liposuction, gastric bypass (stomach stapling), laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, and ultrasonic therapy. Evaluation of non-invasive bariatric surgeries, such as intragastric balloon system, StomaphyX, cold laser shaping, and cryolipolysis have further made the weight loss procedures safe and effective.
The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). These four regions are further segmented by major countries, and geographic split for all the sub-segments is presented at a regional level. North America is the largest market for weight loss/obesity management market, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to the economic slowdown and market maturity. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for weight loss products, and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the rising obesity rates and related health problems such as diabetes and heart diseases.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59264
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global weight loss/obesity management market into weight loss diets, fitness and surgical equipment, and services. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Table Of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 22)
1.1 Key Take-Aways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Market Size
1.4.2 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
1.4.3 Key Data Points From Primary Sources
1.4.4 Assumptions
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 29)
3 Market Overview (Page No. - 32)
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Growing Obese Population Worldwide Driving Market Growth
3.3.1.2 Lifestyle Changes Increasing Diabetes And Heart Diseases
3.3.1.3 Increase In Disposable Income In Developing Economies
3.3.1.4 Increasing Innovations & Technological Advancements Attracting More Customers
3.3.1.5 Government Initiatives To Increase Awareness Of Health And Fitness
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.