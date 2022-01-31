North American Home Healthcare Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:29:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- The North America home health care market was valued at $90.9 billion in 2012; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $130.4 billion by 2017. Home healthcare market includes products, services, and telehealth.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The North America home health care market was valued at $90.9 billion in 2012; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $130.4 billion by 2017. Home healthcare market includes products, services, and telehealth. The home care product category comprises homecare testing, screening & monitoring devices, home healthcare therapeutic equipment, mobility assist & other devices, fitness, and nutrition products. Services include unskilled care, rehabilitation therapy, infusion therapy, and respiratory therapy, while telehealth includes home telehealth monitoring devices and telehealth services.

The most significant healthcare trend witnessed recently is the shift of treatment from hospitals to home in order to gain a cost advantage and reduce hospital expenditure. The move from treatment to proactive monitoring is also opening up new opportunities for the home healthcare market. Patients prefer home healthcare over hospitals for the convenience, privacy, and cost-effectiveness it offers. Factors like innovation, easy availability, aging demographics, and increasing chronic diseases drive the U.S. market, which has the largest share in terms of revenue. Canada is also a significant country of North American region.

The rising healthcare cost and increasing incidences of chronic ailments are forcing Canadian government to move towards home healthcare. This factor has made home healthcare a lucrative market for many companies to invest. However, cut in Medicare payments to home health agencies and risk to the safety of home healthcare workers are factors limiting the growth of this market.

The U.S. dominated the North American home healthcare market in 2012 and is expected to maintain its position in the coming five years, owing to the rising aging population, increasing chronic diseases, technological developments for various home use applications, positive response to home-based devices, increasing awareness, and proper insurance coverage in the country. Canada is expected to grow steadily, due to increasing awareness regarding home based devices, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases and various initiatives taken by government to promote home healthcare.

The prominent home healthcare service provider companies are Apria Healthcare Group (U.S.), Gentiva Health Service Inc. (U.S.) and Amdisys, Inc. (U.S.) while key home healthcare product manufacturing companies are Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Se & Co KGAa (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), and Roche Holdings (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the North American home healthcare devices and services market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By product

Home Care Testing, Monitoring and Screening

Home Healthcare Therapeutic Equipment

Mobility Assist & Other Devices

Nutrition

Fitnessv

Based on application, the product market is sub-segmented into the following types:

Home Care Testing, Monitoring and Screening

HIV Kits

BP Monitors

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG/EKG Devices

EEG Devices

Apnea and Sleep Monitors

Holter Monitors

Event Monitors

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 19)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.5 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 25)



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 29)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Aging Population Is A Key Factor Contributing To The Adoption Of Healthcare At Home

3.4.1.2 Rising Healthcare Costs Create A Need For More Affordable Treatment Options Like Home Solutions

3.4.1.3 Technological Advances Make Durable Medical Equipment A Feasible Option For Use At Home

3.4.1.4 Government Initiatives To Promote Home Healthcare

3.4.1.5 Rise In The Number Of Home Healthcare Personnel To Boost Growth

3.4.2 Restraints

3.4.2.1 Change In Reimbursement Policies Affects The Home Usage Market

