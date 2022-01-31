Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals & Stable Isotopes Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:26:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The radiopharmaceuticals market in the Asia-Pacific region was valued at $500.8 million in 2012; it is poised to reach $824.9million in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The radiopharmaceuticals market in the Asia-Pacific region was valued at $500.8 million in 2012; it is poised to reach $824.9million in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The market is broadly classified into two segments, namely, diagnostic and therapeutic; the former dominated with about 80.7% share in 2012. Radioisotopes in the diagnostic market are categorized as SPECT and PET. Technetium 99m (Tc-99m) dominated the SPECT radioisotope market in 2012, followed by thallium–201(Tl-201), gallium–67 (Ga-67), and iodine-123 (I-123). SPECT is majorly used in cardiology-related diagnosis; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2012 to 2017. The PET radioisotopes market is dominated by fluoride-18 (F-18), followed by rubidium-82 (Rb-82).

Segments in the therapeutic market are beta emitters, brachytherapy isotopes, and alpha emitters. Quantitative information about alpha emitters has not been arrived at, as they have not been commercialized; recent clinical studies have, however, showcased immense potential of alpha isotopes in therapies. Beta emitters contribute the highest to the therapy market, dominated by iodine–131(I-131), which is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2012 to 2017. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by its applications for thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Significant isotopes in the brachytherapy market are cesium-131(Cs-131), iodine-125 (I-125), palladium-103 (Pd-103), and iridium-192 (Ir-192).

Radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia are boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market. Upcoming radioisotopes such as Ra-223 (Alpharadin) and Ga-68 possess huge potential for clinical applications. The nuclear disaster at Fukushima nuclear plants in 2011 had a major impact on radioisotope production in Japan, which is the largest consumer market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is insulated from the global crisis in Mo-99 supply since the production is based on local nuclear plants and OPAL reactor of ANSTO. ANSTO is deemed as the future solution to compensate global Mo-99 demand.

Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Covidien PLC (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), ANSTO (Australia), and IBA S.A (Belgium).

The Asia-Pacific stable isotopes market is dominated by deuterium (D2), oxygen-18 (O-18), carbon-13 (C-13), and nitrogen-15 (N-15). Research, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and therapy, and industries are major applications. The Asia-Pacific stable isotopes market was estimated at $56.1 million in 2012 and is expected to cross $100.0 million by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The stable isotopes market was led by two players - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) (U.S.) and Sigma Aldrich (U.S.) in 2012.

Scope of the Report

The radioisotope and stable isotope markets have been segmented according to the type of isotope, and applications. Both these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia) to provide in-depth information on the Asia-Pacific scenario.

