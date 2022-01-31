Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:24:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Fueled by the growing focus on patient safety and technological advancements, the healthcare/medical simulation industry has experienced significant growth over the past decade, except for the past 3 to 4 years,
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Fueled by the growing focus on patient safety and technological advancements, the healthcare/medical simulation industry has experienced significant growth over the past decade, except for the past 3 to 4 years, where the market witnessed slow growth due to the global recession. A pivotal factor in the growth of this market has been high fidelity mannequins/patient simulators, which have witnessed substantial growth in recent years owing primarily to recent technological advancements that have created highly realistic simulators competent of very high levels of fidelity. Increasing healthcare costs, rising demand for minimally invasive treatment, and increasing consolidation of manufacturers further propels the market.
However, the high cost of simulators, economic slowdown in the developed region, and limited availability of funds inhibits the growth of the market, to a certain extent.
The global healthcare/medical simulation market is broadly segmented into products and services. The market was valued at $790.1 million in 2012 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period to reach $1930.5 million by 2017.
North America is the largest market for healthcare/medical simulation, with the U.S. contributing a major share, followed by Europe, and Asia. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for medical simulation products and services and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, as a result of its economic development.
Prominent players in this market are Laerdal Medical (Norway), CAE Healthcare (Canada), Simulaids (U.S.), Gaumard (U.S.), Kyoto Kagako (Japan), Limbs and Things (U.K.), Education Management Solutions (U.S.), and Mentice AB (Sweden).
Scope of the Report:
This research report largely categorizes the global market for healthcare/medical simulation into products and services. This market is broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. The market is also evaluated by end-users and comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).
Table Of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 18)
1.1 Key Take-Aways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Research Methodology
1.5.1 Market Size
1.5.2 Market Share
1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources
1.5.5 Details Of Primary Interviewees
1.5.6 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 26)
3 Market Overview (Page No. - 29)
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs Create A Need For Medical Simulation Technologies
3.3.1.2 Continuous Innovation In Technologies To Drive The Market
3.3.1.3 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatments Is Projected To Fuel The Need For Medical Simulation
3.3.1.4 Increasing Focus On Patient Safety To Drive The Market
3.3.1.5 Increasing Consolidation Of Manufacturers To Propel The Market
3.3.2 Restraints
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.