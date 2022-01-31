Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market and Pipeline Analysis: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:19:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer.
"Lutetium-177 Global Market Analysis" gives comprehensive insights on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of GEP-NET, prostate cancer and other diseases. The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products (Lutathera).
The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers list of nuclear reactors that have potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactor with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.
This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provide strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116205
Market analysis
In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 treatment eligible patients size, total addressable market (TAM) and demand for Lu-177 isotope are forecasted from 2019 to 2026
Lu-177 market dynamics.
Lu-177 related deals analysis.
Funding scenario in Lu-177 market
Market Size and Total addressable market.
Pipeline Analysis
Pipeline analysis was carried to get deeper insights on various treatment modalities in discovery, preclinical & development section, pipelines from major companies were identified along with current development status & nature of molecule. Pipeline analysis by developmental stage (Discovery to Clinical development)
Pipeline analysis by molecule type
Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis
Peptide labeled pipeline analysis
Pipeline analysis by leading players & their molecule analysis
Key Players Analysis
The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.
Global key players overview
Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)
Global key players deals (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funds).
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market and Pipeline Analysis: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.