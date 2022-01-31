Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market and Pipeline Analysis: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:19:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer.



"Lutetium-177 Global Market Analysis" gives comprehensive insights on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of GEP-NET, prostate cancer and other diseases. The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products (Lutathera).

The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers list of nuclear reactors that have potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactor with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provide strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.

Market analysis

In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 treatment eligible patients size, total addressable market (TAM) and demand for Lu-177 isotope are forecasted from 2019 to 2026

Lu-177 market dynamics.

Lu-177 related deals analysis.

Funding scenario in Lu-177 market

Market Size and Total addressable market.

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis was carried to get deeper insights on various treatment modalities in discovery, preclinical & development section, pipelines from major companies were identified along with current development status & nature of molecule. Pipeline analysis by developmental stage (Discovery to Clinical development)

Pipeline analysis by molecule type

Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis

Peptide labeled pipeline analysis

Pipeline analysis by leading players & their molecule analysis

Key Players Analysis

The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.

Global key players overview

Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)

Global key players deals (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funds).

