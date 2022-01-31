Cerebral and Pulse Oximeter Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:13:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users and geography.



Cerebral and pulse oximeters are class of non-invasive medical devices used for monitoring of oxygen saturation in arterial and cerebral blood. These devices are mainly used for monitoring purposes in critical care, Operation rooms, general wards, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers and in recreational activities where continuous monitoring of oxygen is required. Variation in oxygen level may leads to several complications such as hypoxia, Polycythemia, which is an increased production of red blood cells. Polycythemia increases the risk of clotting and can hurt brain function. Hence to prevent brain damage, heart failure and death continuous monitoring of oxygen level in blood is needed.

Cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users and geography. The products market is segmented into cerebral oximeter and pulse oximeter, among them pulse oximeter segment held the largest share of the market with xx% in 2019 and are expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of %xx from 2019 to 2026 and Cerebral oximeter segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Pulse oximeters are further sub-segmented into Fingertip, handheld, table top and other pulse oximeters. The handheld pulse oximeter accounted for the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026.

Fingertip pulse oximeter is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Based on the products, pulse oximeters are further segmented into monitors and sensors. Among these, pulse oximeter sensors segment accounted for the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Pulse oximeter sensors are further segmented into reusable and disposable sensors, reusable sensors segment accounted for the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Cerebral oximeters are segmented into cerebral oximeter monitor and cerebral oximeter sensors, among these cerebral oximeter sensors segment accounted for the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Cerebral oximeter sensors are further segmented into single emitter dual detector, dual emitter dual detector, four emitter dual detector, five emitter dual detector and others. Among these, single emitter dual detector accounted for the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR of x% from 2019 to 2026. Five emitter dual detectors segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026.

Applications are segmented into monitoring and surgeries, among them, monitoring segment held the largest share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Surgeries segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with mid single digit CAGR xx% from 2019 to 2026.

End-users are classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare and others. Among them, hospitals segment commanded the largest segmental share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Hospitals are further segmented into operation theater, ICU, general ward and others, General ward was the largest segment commanding a share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Operation room segment is expected to grow at a strong mid single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026.

Geographically, North America is the largest market, with a share of xx% followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The APAC region is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the cerebral and pulse oximeter market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

The cerebral and pulse oximeter are expected to grow steadily at a low single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption in homecare settings, growing use of patient monitoring devices in hospitals and launch of convenient fingertip and wrist oximeters are the factors driving the market growth. The technological advancements and increase in new product approval are expected to offer potential opportunities.

However, various factors such as inaccuracy in results, skin integrity issues are limiting the growth of cerebral and pulse oximeter global market. The threats for the market include lack of awareness about the diseases in emerging countries and stringent regulatory requirements for new products.

The cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Major players in cerebral and pulse oximeter market include Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE healthcare (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nonin Medical Inc. (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), RossMax International Inc. (U.S.) and Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited (China).

