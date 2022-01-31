U.S. Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:12:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The U.S. blood glucose monitoring devices market is classified into SBGM and CGM. Among the segments, CGM generated the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a strong mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Patient monitoring devices provide assistance in continuous measurement of a patient's health parameter such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation and many other parameters which has become a common feature of all healthcare settings. The U.S. Patient monitoring market is is expected to reach $13,110.7 million by 2026 growing at low single digit CAGR. The increase in the rate of surgeries and diseased population requires continuous monitoring, increasing demand for portable and remote patient monitoring and increasing funding and investment in patient monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of patient monitoring devices, stringent regulatory approvals for products, Patient safety and inaccuracy concerns associated with patient monitoring devices, increased product recalls are restraining the market growth.

The U.S. patient monitoring market segmented based on device type, portability and end-users. The market by devices type is segmented into neuromonitoring, hemodynamic monitoring, blood glucose monitoring, cardiac monitoring, fetal & neonatal care monitoring, respiratory care monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, temperature monitoring and remote patient monitoring. According to IQ4I research, Blood glucose monitoring accounted for the largest revenue of in 2019 and expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Remote patient monitoring is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR 2019 to 2026 due to increasing demand by patients for home healthcare and increasing connectivity of rural areas.

The U.S. neuromonitoring devices market is further classified into electroencephalography (EEG) devices, cerebral oximeters, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, magnetoencephalography (MEG) and electromyography machines (EMG). Among them, the EEG devices segment holds the largest revenue in 2019 is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases, increasing demand by neurologists and patients for advanced monitoring techniques are the factors driving the market growth.

The U.S. hemodynamic monitoring devices market is classified into Blood pressure monitors and cardiac output monitors. Among them, the cardiac output monitoring devices held the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR. Increasing the incidence of cardiovascular diseases due to lifestyle changes and rising demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings are the factors driving the market.

The U.S. cardiac monitoring device market is further segmented into event monitors, 12-Lead ECG and Holter monitors, among these, Holter monitor accounted the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at high double CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. fetal and Neonatal device market is classified into fetal monitors, fetal Doppler, infant incubators and neonatal monitoring devices. Among these, infant incubators accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. respiratory care monitoring devices market is classified into capnography, spirometer, anesthesia monitoring, Polysomnography (PSG), Pulse oximetry and others. Among this, Pulse oximeter accounted for the largest revenue in 2019. Rising incidence of respiratory and cardiac disorders, rising adoption in homecare settings, growing demand for wireless pulse oximeters and launch of convenient fingertip and wrist pulse oximeters are the factors driving the market. Capnography devices are the fastest growing segment with a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. Multi-parameter monitoring devices market is classified into High acuity, Mid-acuity, and Low-acuity devices. Among the multi-parameter monitoring devices product segments, high acuity devices commanded the largest revenue in 2019. The integration of advanced technology within the high-acuity multi-parameter patient monitors has fostered its adoption in intensive care units and hospitals that help in the treatment of several chronic diseases are the factors driving the market. And low acuity segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2026. Low-acuity monitors usually have high preference in ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals covered because they are easy to use, accurate, mobile and low price as compared to the high-acuity multi-parameter patient monitors are making them device of choice.

The U.S. temperature monitoring devices market is classified into digital thermometers, Infrared thermometers, and others (thermometer strips). Among them, the digital thermometer commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. With the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases driving the market, the infrared thermometer market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2026. Due to These devices do not involve touching or contacting anybody's surface so the risk of cross-infection is negligible.

The U.S. remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices are classified into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices and multi-parameter monitoring devices and others. Among these, the Cardiac monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. An increase in the prevalence of cardiac disorder, an increase in the prevalence of the geriatric population who are more prone to chronic disorders are the factors that increase the usage of RPM devices..

The U.S. patient monitoring devices market is further segmented based on the portability into stationary, portable, wearable and implantable. Among these, portable accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. monitoring market based on end-user is segmented into hospital, ambulatory, homecare and others. Among these, the hospital accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The homecare market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the improvement and acceptance of home care devices has increased.

Major players in the U.S. patient monitoring device market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Dexcom Inc. (U.S.), Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), BioTelemetry Inc. (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Natus medical incorporated (U.S.), iRhythm Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

