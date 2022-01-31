Structural Heart Devices Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 03:08:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- As estimated by IQ4I Research, the structural heart devices global market is expected to reach $17,433.4 million by 2027 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027, due to elevating prevalence of various kinds of structural heart diseases.



Structural heart devices consist of the various therapeutic interventional devices used to efficiently and economically close an abnormal communication between the heart chambers or to reconstruct or replace a diseased or degenerated heart valve through the adoption of a multidisciplinary remedial approach. Compared to the traditional highly invasive open heart surgical repair and replacement procedures, the current minimally invasive transcatheter therapeutic procedures with highly efficient, technologically advanced products assure patients and healthcare providers with improved efficiency, effectiveness and quicker restoration of the non coronary physical defects of the heart. Increased utilization of the various structural heart therapeutic products for the numerous and varied types of structural heart diseases among the patients, elevating inclination of the value centric global patient pool towards the minimally invasive, technologically advanced structural heart products with better therapeutic outcomes and the need to reduce hospitalization duration and ease and improve the patient's condition quickly through durable structural heart interventional products are fuelling the structural heart devices global market.

As estimated by IQ4I Research, the structural heart devices global market is expected to reach $17,433.4 million by 2027 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027, due to elevating prevalence of various kinds of structural heart diseases, increasing expanded indication approval for various transcatheter structural heart products, persistently increasing geriatric population burdened with various kinds of degenerative valvular hear diseases, increasing demand for highly efficient, minimally invasive structural heart therapeutic products from the value centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets. The structural heart devices market is segmented by product (product type), indication and geography.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116215

Based on the product, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into structural heart repair and structural heart replacement devices. Among these products, structural heart replacement segment is the largest product segment in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Structural heart repair devices segment is the fastest emerging segment growing at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Among the various structural heart repair products like Annuloplasty repair devices, valvuloplasty devices, occluders, Transcatheter mitral valve repair devices and other repair devices like chordal implants, transcatheter mitral valve repair product segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Other structural heart repair device segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to exhibit exponential growth during the forecasted period. Among the structural heart replacement devices, Transcatheter valve replacement device segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. In the surgical valve replacement device global market by product type, tissue valve segment accounted for the largest revenue of in 2020. Among the Transcatheter valve replacement devices, Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device segment holds the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027 while Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) product segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to show an exponential growth during the forecasted period.

Based on the indication, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into heart valve diseases, congenital heart diseases and other structural heart diseases. Among these, the heart valve disease segment commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Among the various heart valve diseases, aortic valve disease segment holds the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 while mitral valve disease segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to show mid teen CAGR during the forecasted period.

Based on the region, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Turkey, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, escalating geriatric population burdened with degenerative valvular heart diseases, increasing demand for highly efficient, durable, minimally invasive and technologically advanced structural heart therapeutic products from the value centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, substantial insurance coverage for the interventional procedures there.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in structural heart devices market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to elevating structural heart disease burden in the region, escalating geriatric population, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing penetration of reimbursement schemes in developing countries, elevating demand for highly efficient and minimally invasive products from the value centric patient population, growing economies of the region, availability of various kinds of structural heart therapeutic products, increasing patient awareness of these products and increasing medical tourism prospects of the region.

The structural heart devices global market is consolidated with few companies dominating the market that offers fewer opportunities for entry for small and medium-sized companies with distinct products in the market. The top players in structural heart devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Livanova PLC (U.K.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cryolife Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc (China), Lifetech Scientific Corporation (China), NuMed Inc. (U.S.) and others.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Rest of LATAM & MEA.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Structural Heart Devices Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.