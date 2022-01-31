Exploits Qualifies For Upgrade To OTCQX Best Market and Announces Vice President of Investor Relations

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire – February 1, 2022 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") NFLD NFLD (OTCQX:NFLDF) (FSE:634-FF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Exploits Discovery Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Exploits Discovery Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFLDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"As we explore for world class gold deposits on our large land package in the heart of the Newfoundland gold rush we value being part of the OTC Market Group and the efficient and transparent platform it provides to our U.S. shareholders" said Exploits CEO Jeff Swinoga. "This graduation to the OTCQX is a step in the right direction as we look to increase market awareness and visibility for the investment community."

Management Update

We are pleased to announce that Shanda Kilborn joins us as our VP of Investor Relations. Shanda has over 15 years of experience in the mining sector. She has built her career by providing corporate development, investor relations and corporate affairs services for publicly-traded companies. Ms. Kilborn holds a BA from the University of Ottawa.

"Our team is excited to be working with Shanda who's expertise and knowledge will be instrumental in creating awareness of our tremendous potential for gold discoveries in Newfoundland" said Exploits CEO Jeff Swinoga.

The Company further announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted new employees and consultants 275,000 options exercisable on or before February 1, 2025 at a price of $0.45 per share. The vesting conditions are: 25% vested immediately, 25% after three months, 25% after six months, and the remainder in nine months.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The 50% owned PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 kilometres from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone has been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019 with high grade gold discoveries by Newfound Gold and Labrador Gold as well as advanced resource development by Sokoman Minerals.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and having picked individual land claims for staking, purchase or joint ventures, have developed a land package where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in geologic understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.



