Hernia Repair Devices Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Hernia is a health condition where internal organs or tissues push through a weak or damaged tissue and cause mild to severe pain; it might happen anywhere in the body but is most common in the abdominal region. There are different types of hernias such as inguinal, incisional, umbilical and other types of hernias depending on its location. Various approaches are used in the treatment of hernia such as open surgery with only sutures and surgery along meshes to support the weak or damaged tissues which again can be open surgery through a large incision or a laparoscopic surgery, robotic-assisted surgery through a tiny incision.

An increasing number of patients suffering from obesity and the rise in the aging population who are vulnerable to develop hernia, rising adoption of tension-free repair procedures and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, are driving the growth of hernia repair devices market. However, inconsistent reimbursement and the high cost of the hernia repair procedure, high implementation cost and regulations posed on robotic surgery, operation failure and recurrence of hernia and also the risks and complications associated with hernia repair surgery and meshes are negatively influencing the expansion of hernia repair devices market.

The Hernia repair devices global market is segmented based on products, hernia types, repair types, end-users and geography. The market by product is segmented into hernia fixation devices, and hernia repair meshes, among them, hernia repair meshes accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at low single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increased adoption of mesh based surgeries.

The hernia repair meshes market is further segmented into synthetic, biological and composite meshes. Among them, synthetic mesh segment dominated the market with largest revenue in 2020 and composite mesh segment is expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to efficiency and lower cost. The synthetic mesh market is further sub-segmented into the absorbable and non-absorbable mesh. Among them, non-absorbable mesh contributed the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the mechanical strength and lower cost when compared to absorbable meshes. The composite mesh market is further sub-segmented into absorbable, non-absorbable and partially absorbable meshes, of which, absorbable meshes generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Based on the hernia type, the market is segmented into the inguinal hernia, incisional hernia, umbilical hernia and other types of hernia (Femoral, Epigastric, Hiatal, Obturator, Spigelian and Muscle). Among them, inguinal hernia contributed the largest revenue in 2020 and incisional hernia is expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to higher incidence of inguinal hernia in persons who have undergone prior abdominal surgery, traumatic abdominal wall injuries and in patients who have undergone C-sections.

Based on the types of repair procedures, the market is divided into open tension-free repair, laparoscopic repair and robotic-assisted hernia repair types. Among these, open-tension free repair occupies the largest share of the market by generating the revenue in 2020 and robotic-assisted surgery is expected to grow at high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increased adoption of minimally invasive techniques and early recovery as compared to open tension-free repair.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Among which, hospitals occupied the largest share in 2020 and ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to advantages such as reduced hospital stays and hence less overall cost.

Geographically, the hernia repair devices global market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among them, North America region commanded the largest share of the hernia repair devices global market in 2020 due to highly advanced healthcare facilities, increase in awareness about the advanced technologies, availability of Medicare and third-party insurance facilities, and easy availability of skilled personnel. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising adoption of tension-free repair procedures, increasing access to advanced healthcare technology and affordability and increase in population who are vulnerable to develop hernia.

The major companies in hernia repair devices global market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bard) (U.S.), Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, (Germany), SecQure, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie (Allergan) (Life-cell corporation) (U.S.), W. L. Gore and associates (U.S.) and Tela Bio (U.S.).

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW).

