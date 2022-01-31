Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 02:32:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- As estimated by IQ4I Research, the artificial intelligence in healthcare global market is expected to reach $35,323.5 million by 2027 growing at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the gradual transition from volume to value-based healthcare.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the collection of computer programs or algorithms or software to make machines smarter and enable them to simulate human intelligence and perform various higher-order value-based tasks like visual perception, translation between languages, decision making and speech recognition. The rapidly evolving vast and complex healthcare industry is slowly deploying AI solutions into its mainstream workflows to increase the productivity of various healthcare services efficiently without burdening the healthcare personnel, to streamline and optimize the various healthcare-associated administrative workflows, to mitigate the physician deficit and burnout issues effectively, to democratize the value-based healthcare services across the globe and to efficiently accelerate the drug discovery and development process.
As estimated by IQ4I Research, the artificial intelligence in healthcare global market is expected to reach $35,323.5 million by 2027 growing at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the gradual transition from volume to value-based healthcare, the surging need to accelerate and increase the efficiency of drug discovery and clinical trial processes, advancement of precision medicines, escalation of AI as a medical device, increasing prevalence of chronic, communicable diseases and escalating geriatric population and the increasing trend of acquisitions, collaborations, investments in the AI in healthcare market.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116227
Artificial intelligence in healthcare global market is classified based on the application, end-user and geography. Based on the application, the market is segmented into Medical diagnosis, drug discovery, precision medicines, clinical trials, Healthcare Documentation management and others consisting of AI guided robotic surgical procedures and AI-enhanced medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The AI-powered Healthcare documentation management solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027. AI-enhanced Drug Discovery solutions segment is the fastest emerging segment, growing at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
The artificial intelligence in healthcare global end-users market is grouped into Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical companies, Research institutes and other end-users consisting of health insurance companies, medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients or individuals in the home-care settings. Among these end users, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecasted period. Pharmaceutical companies segment is the fastest-growing segment, growing at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
The artificial intelligence in healthcare global market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world (RoW). North American region dominated the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2020 and is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region, growing at an exponential CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is consolidated with the top five players occupying majority of the market share and the remaining minority share of the market being occupied by other players. The top players in artificial intelligence in healthcare global market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (IBM Watson) (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), Nuance Communications Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Welltok Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Babylon Health (U.K.), Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Medical Vision, Inc. (Israel), Insilico Medicine Inc. (Hong Kong), Sensely Inc. (U.S.), Atomwise, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd (China) and others.
The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:
• North America
o U.S.
• Europe
o U.K.
• Asia-Pacific
o China
• Rest of the World (RoW).
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.