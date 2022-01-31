Cell Analysis Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 02:31:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $33,542.0 million by 2027 growing at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases.



Cells constitute discrete units of biological function and serve as starting points in a myriad of studies to identify and map many of the basic biochemical and physical processes of life. Cell analysis is important to understand, predict, and ultimately analyze factors that underlie cell health, proliferation, function, and death by using various technologies such as PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics, Spectrometry, Microscopes, High content analysis and others. All these technologies play a major role in gene, protein and RNA expression analysis of cells, having application in research, diagnosis and therapeutics development. Continuous advancements in technologies significantly revealed the heterogeneity, which will further enhance the cell analysis application.

The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $33,542.0 million by 2027 growing at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process, growing focusing on personalized medicine, the introduction of advanced technologies in single-cell analysis and emerging Asia-Pacific market. However, stringent government regulations, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.

The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics and Microarrays, Spectrometry, Microscopy, Cytometry, High Content Analysis, Electrophoresis and Others. Among the techniques, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Microfluidics and Microarrays segment is the fastest-growing segment at a high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services. Among these, consumables commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The consumables are further sub-segmented into reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell culture consumables and others. Among the consumables sub-segments, the Reagents held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Assay kits is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The software and services market is estimated to be $xx million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The instrument segment is further classified into cell counters, Cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrometers, microscopes and others. Among instruments, the PCR instruments commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to extensive use of PCR (qPCR) use in diagnostics and also advancement in PCR systems, the launch of advanced PCR instruments, automated workflows, increasing approvals of PCR bases assays for medical diagnosis and other applications. Cell Microarrays and Microfluidics is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing advancements in microfluidic technologies mainly for single-cell analysis applications.

The application market is categorized by processes, by field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing cell-based research activities and an increase in funding. The sSingle-cell analysis market is the fastest-growing segment at a high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing advancement in single-cell technologies. By field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the outbreak of various infectious diseases like influenza, Ebola, COVID-19 in recent years, adoption of early screening, companion diagnostic tests, prenatal screening of genetic diseases, and advancements in analytical tools, etc. Stem cell analysis is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing government support for stem cell-based research and also increasing approval of stem cell-based therapies. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which commanded the revenue of $xx million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. By therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease, genetic testing, immunology, and others. The Infectious diseases accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing incidence of infectious disease have raised the utilization of cell analytical technologies in research and as well as diagnosis. Cancer research is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The end-users market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, and others. Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Contract Research Organizations is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

By geography, the cell analysis global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing R&D expenditure, increasing funding for - cell-based research, increasing application cell analysis in drug discovery & development, increasing demand for personalized medicine; early disease detection, diagnosis and treatment, increasing focus in developing single-cell analysis technologies for various application in therapeutics, diagnostics and disease research.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cell analysis global market at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 which is attributed to the increased scope for research activities in academic & research institutes, increasing outsourcing, increased incidence of chronic diseases (cancer) and infectious disease, increasing awareness about early screening (cancer) and prenatal test and their adoption in clinical care, increasing government and private investment for - cell-based research and also for the development & expansion single-cell analysis technologies and increasing number startup companies engaged in the development innovative solutions. However, lack of technical expertise, high cost of instruments, lack of skilled labors, and large scale clinical data challenges are some of the restraints for the cell analysis market in the region.

The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumine Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

