In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 02:20:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- According to IQ4I analysis, the In vitro diagnostic global market is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 to reach $96,485.2 million by 2028.



In-vitro diagnostic (IVD) are tests where reagents, instruments, and systems determine the state of health, to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent disease. These tests can be performed on a variety of instruments such as small, handheld tests to complex laboratory instruments allowing doctors to diagnose patients effectively and decide to provide appropriate treatments.

According to IQ4I analysis, the In vitro diagnostic global market is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 to reach $96,485.2 million by 2028. The factors such as the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, the emergence of Next-generation molecular diagnostics, minimally invasive and non-invasive in-vitro diagnostics, rising number of CLIA-waived tests are driving the growth of the IVD market. However, the rising number of product recalls, lack of skilled laboratory technicians in developing nations, inadequate reimbursements, and stringent regulatory framework is expected to hamper the market growth.

The in-vitro diagnostics global market is segmented based on products, technology, applications, sample source, end-users and geography. The products market is segmented into instruments, reagents and software & services, where, reagents commanded the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116242

The IVD global market based on technology is segmented into immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical microbiology, hematology, coagulation and hemostasis and others. Among these, the immunochemistry segment commanded the largest share in 2021 and the market is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The immunochemistry market is further sub-segmented based on techniques into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (Elispot) Assay, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Rapid Tests, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Fluoro Immunoassay (FIA), and Others. Among these, ELISA commanded the largest share in 2021; the rapid test segment occupied a significant share of the techniques market in 2021. The clinical chemistry market is sub-segmented based on technique into basic metabolic profile, electrolyte panel, liver panel, lipid profile, renal profile, thyroid function panel and others, among which, the basic metabolic profile commanded the largest share of the market in 2021, the lipid profile segment is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The molecular diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into PCR, microfluidics & microarray, INAAT, in-situ hybridization, NGS and others. Among these, the PCR segment generated the largest revenue in 2021, Microfluidics & microarray segment is expected to grow at early teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The IVD global market based on application is segmented into oncology, diabetes, infectious diseases, genetic testing, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, drug testing, nephrology, transplantation, Blood & related disorders, and others, among them, the infectious disease segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021, the transplantation segment is expected to grow at high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The oncology market is further sub-segmented based on cancer types into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer and others, among which, colorectal cancer commanded the largest share in 2021 and the market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The oncology market based on cancer care is further sub-segmented into diagnosis, early screening, companion diagnostics, prognosis and recurrence monitoring, where, diagnosis commanded the largest share of the market in 2021, the companion diagnostics segment is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The infectious disease market is further sub-segment into bacterial, viral infection, fungal and others among which the viral infection commanded the largest share of the market in 2021. The bacterial infection global market is further segmented based on infection agent into Treponema pallidum, Gardnerella, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium difficile, Streptococcus (A&B), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) & Neisseria gonorrhea (NG) and tuberculosis (TB) and others. Among these, Staphylococcus aureus commanded the largest revenue in 2021. The MRSA segment is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The Viral infection global market is segmented based on the type of infection into HIV-1, influenza, dengue, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus (HSC), zika virus, and COVID & others. Among these, the COVID & others segment contributed the largest share of the market in 2021, HIV-1 segment is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The Fungal infection global market based on the type of infection is segmented into Candida, Aspergillus, and others. Among these, Candida commanded the largest revenue in 2021. The other infections segment is further sub-segmented into malaria, trichomonas vaginalis and others, among this, Trichomonas vaginalis commanded the largest share in 2021, and malaria is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The IVD global market based on sample source is segmented into blood, urine, mucus and others, among which blood commanded the largest share of the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The blood-based tests provide accurate results when compare to other sources, and, they are suitable sample sources for early diagnosis before the occurrence of symptoms.

The In-vitro diagnostics end-user market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, academics and research centers, homecare and other end-users. The hospitals' segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is estimated to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the availability of advanced and novel technologies for the diagnosis and also the availability of skilled professionals with more capital investments.

Geographical-wise, the North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2021 owing to the high demand for early detection, treatment and prevention tests with advanced technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 with increasing awareness for the highly precise, rapid and advanced tests for a better outcome.

The in-vitro diagnostics global market is competitive and all the active players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the IVD global market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers(Germany), Biomerieux SA (France), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sysmex (Japan), Dexcom (U.S), Hologic (U.S), Quidel (U.S) Qiagen N.V. (the Netherlands) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Global Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.