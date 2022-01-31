Smart Water Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 – 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:45:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Water Management Market Utilities and governments across the globe are pressed with meeting the increasing demand of quality water and maintaining the aging infrastructure of water networks.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Smart Water Management Market Utilities and governments across the globe are pressed with meeting the increasing demand of quality water and maintaining the aging infrastructure of water networks. Non-Revenue Water (NRW) accounts for a significant loss to water utilities financially due to leaks, theft, and metering errors. Smart Water Management (SWM) solutions are vital to water utilities facing such issues. SWM allows for smarter water distribution network management, high-end analytics enable utilities to better manage their water assets and much more. SWM will prove beneficial to water utilities as it will help in reducing cost of maintenance and monitoring, optimize water network performance, identify problems, and help in water conservation.
Major SWM vendors include companies such as IBM, Siemens, Schneider, GE, and ABB. The Smart Water Management market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions.
MARKETS COVERED
The SWM research is a comprehensive study of the global market for SWM-related solutions and services. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for Smart Water Management in the following submarkets:
On the basis of devices:
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) water meters
Automated Meter Reading (AMR) water meters
On the basis of solutions:
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for water and wastewater utilities
Water distribution network monitoring
Advanced pressure management
Advanced analytics
Meter Data Management (MDM) for water utilities
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for water and wastewater utilities
Residential water efficiency
Smart irrigation management systems
On the basis of services:
Valve management
Pipeline condition assessment
Hydrant management
Information management
On the basis of regions:
North America (NA)
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Latin America (LA)
Table Of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 18)
1.1 Key Take-Aways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Research Methodology
1.5.1 Key Data Points
1.5.2 Data Triangulation And Market Forecasting
1.6 Forecast Assumptions
2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 25)
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Overall Market Size
3 Market Overview (Page No. - 28)
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market Evolution
3.3 Market Segmentation
3.4 Market Dynamics
