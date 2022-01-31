Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:43:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Learning Management Systems (LMS) refer to software applications used for planning, delivering, managing, and appraising a learning process. LMS uses web-based technology to create and deliver content, track and evaluate performance of participants



Learning Management Systems (LMS) refer to software applications used for planning, delivering, managing, and appraising a learning process. LMS uses web-based technology to create and deliver content, track and evaluate performance of participants involved in learning activities. LMS can be integrated with the external systems to facilitate importing and exporting of learning content. LMS enables access to learning content and administration anytime and anywhere. LMS acts as a central hub of learning for distributed learners enabling training, information sharing, and improvements in the complicated process of imparting knowledge.

As buyers of LMS realize the economies of scale associated with flexible learning, they are strategically deploying the LMS to address the need of continuous learning and skill development. While organizations look forward to integrate LMS into their learning and development framework, the LMS providers are designing systems with robust capabilities to extend support for social and mobile learning. The LMS providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through mergers and acquisitions to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility.

MarketsandMarkets believes that the need to manage and elevate e-learning process, along with the cost-efficient and effective learning and development programs is manifesting the growth in the Learning Management Systems market. Though the adoption of these solutions was initially gradual, due to concerns of integration support and compliance standards, these solutions are witnessing wide acceptance across various verticals. The convenience of flexible learning and choices for curriculum creation and delivery that LMS provide is expected to bring more demand for the learning management solutions. To serve a grouped audience, the LMS providers are addressing the integration challenges by designing solutions that adhere to the compliance standards. The amalgamation of LMS within the existing learning framework will enable continuous learning and content reusability.

The LMS research is a comprehensive study of the global market for learning management solutions. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for LMS in the following sub-markets:

On the basis of products:



Content management

Student management

Performance management

Collaboration

Administration

Others

On the basis of users:



Academic

Corporate

On the basis of verticals:



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consulting services

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom, Information Technology (IT) and media

OthersOn the basis of deployment models:



On-premise

Software as a Service (SaaS)

On the basis of regions:



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

