Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 – 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:41:56

Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market report constitutes the technologies and services deployed for physical and network security of key assets across the critical infrastructure market.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market report constitutes the technologies and services deployed for physical and network security of key assets across the critical infrastructure market. Overall market size for Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) is found by adding up the market size of various technologies such as network security technologies, perimeter security technologies such as screening and scanning, video surveillance, intrusion detection and access control, and technologies such as ground based surveillance radars, CBRNE detection technologies, secure communication technologies, SCADA network security solutions and building management systems, and services such as risk management services, design, integration and consultation services, maintenance services and managed services.

Though these markets can exist independently, but the playing fields are the same. For example, there are applications of the above mentioned technologies across the verticals such as energy sector (oil and gas, thermal, nuclear, hydro, geothermal and solar), transportation sector (airports, seaports, railways, tunnels and bridges) and sensitive infrastructures (BFSI, stadiums, government monuments, holy places, manufacturing, chemical, communication systems and defence establishments) in the MEA CIP market.

Various advanced technologies and solutions such as ground based surveillance radars, building management systems, SCADA network security and intrusion detection technologies are making their way in the Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market. Security solutions such as CCTV surveillance, access control, Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) have networking capabilities wherein they are controlled using a centrally located command and control units, leading to more efficiency in the systems. Distant users can access these control systems by connecting through their local networks.

Due to the complexity in networks and the need to develop sophisticated tools to counter the emergency situation, the solution vendors need to constantly upgrade their solutions and develop new technologies. Companies are spending a large amount of money to develop these advanced technologies, thereby increasing the cost of procurement for the enterprises and government agencies. The implementation of these technologies demand heavy centralized processing units and technologies, thereby increasing the costs incurred to provide complete and fool proof protection to these infrastructures.

One challenge in protection is integrating the security technologies over a single user interface, when multiple solutions are used in the control mechanism. For example, in case of deployment of new security technologies (or in the plan to add new ones in future), the user is overburdened with learning several different interfaces. Several vendors provide invaluable frameworks that integrate and manage a wide variety of products under one interface. Such frameworks protect the assets and key infrastructures with automatic and semi-automatic solutions and tools, to detect, verify and resolve security breach events in real-time.

There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the MEA regions.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways –



This report segments the market into components and services, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 15 top players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.

The report helps them understand the overall growth of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Eminent players such as Raytheon, Thales, Siemens, Kaspersky, BAE Systems and McAfee offer better integrated security solutions in the Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market.

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 23)

1.1 Research Overview

1.1.1 Purpose And Scope

1.1.2 Report Description

1.1.3 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Secondary And Primary Research

1.2.2 Data Triangulation And Forecasting

1.2.3 Forecast Assumptions

1.3 Market Overview

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Industry Trends



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 29)

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Overall Market Size

