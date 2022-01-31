Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:40:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Network Management Market Cross domain management operations, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based network management and performance service level agreements in cloud monitoring are expected to redefine traditional network.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Network Management Market Cross domain management operations, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based network management and performance service level agreements in cloud monitoring are expected to redefine traditional network. Moreover, increased network complexity, converging technologies and growing implementation of virtualization are expected to transform network technologies, tools and practices and virtual networking installed as part of server virtualization will progressively influence network managers. The introduction and accessibility of external cloud services for rooting Information Technology (IT) solutions has a direct impact on management.

The network management market is growing faster than expected which is evident from the recent acquisitions of Meraki by Cisco, Zyrion by Kaseya and Dartware by Help/Systems. Key players such as Cisco and Juniper Networks offer management products and services for enterprises, service providers, and commercial networks.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59453

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Network Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

This report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the network management market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.

The research is a comprehensive study of the global market for network management. The report forecasts the revenues and trends in the following sub-markets:

On the basis of solutions:



Network performance monitoring and management

IP Address Management (IPAM)

Network traffic management

Network device management

Network configuration management

Network security management

Others

On the basis of services:



Consulting

Integration

Support

Others

On the basis of users:



Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMB)

Large enterprises

On the basis of industry verticals:



Government

Education and academia

Defense

Hospitality

Telecom and IT

Oil and gas

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Manufacturing

Retail and consumer goods

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of regions:



North America (NA)

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 20)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Key Data Points

1.5.2 Data Triangulation And Market Forecasting



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 26)

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Overall Market Size



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 29)

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Growing Network

3.4.1.2 Increased Network Security Breaches

