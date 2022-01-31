Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:37:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mobile and wireless backhaul connotates to a communication network section which facilitates transportation of mobile data traffic. With increasing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and small-cell deployments, availability of smart communication devices



Mobile and wireless backhaul connotates to a communication network section which facilitates transportation of mobile data traffic. With increasing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and small-cell deployments, availability of smart communication devices, and technological progress, the telecommunication industry is foreseeing extensive growth in the mobile data traffic. Continuous need for increasing wireless capacity and coverage is increasing strain on operator's backhaul networks. Also, perpetual increase in customer's demand for high-quality mobile services is pressurizing the mobile operators to make huge investments in the backhaul space. This has created an opportunity bubble for existing as well as start-up vendors in the backhaul market, in the coming years.

Key players in this market include Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, Ericsson, Fujitsu, and ZTE among many other major vendors. This research report has been designed for backhaul vendors and mobile operators in the telecommunication industry to help them with better insights into market dynamics, competitive landscape, key market opportunities, and worldwide forecasts from 2013 to 2018. The report also focuses on global adoption trends, evolving technologies, and venture capital funding. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global mobile and wireless backhaul market by equipment, services, and regions given below:

By equipment:



Microwave equipment

Millimeter wave equipment

Sub-6 GHz equipment

Test and measurement equipment

By services:



Network services

System integration

Professional services

By regions:



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LA)



