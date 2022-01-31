Emergency Management and Incident Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:33:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Emergency Management and Incident Management refers to the process of planning, preparing, responding, recovering, and mitigating any incident and emergency which would occur due to natural or man-made disasters.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Emergency Management and Incident Management refers to the process of planning, preparing, responding, recovering, and mitigating any incident and emergency which would occur due to natural or man-made disasters. Incident and emergency management plays an important role in securing the society as well as the infrastructure as a whole. The management refers to the usage of specific systems and solutions which could be used before, during, and after the emergencies occur. Many countries around the globe have dedicated departments which work toward implementing proper incident and emergency solutions. Many organizations and enterprises have also implemented emergency response solutions in their premises to mitigate the risks.

The need for incident and emergency solutions is on a rise due to uncertain weather conditions and increased natural disasters, increased manmade threats such as terrorist attacks and criminal activities, and increased public safety concerns by the government organizations.

This report majorly focuses on the type of solutions and services which are being used in the management. The market has been broadly segmented into systems and platforms, simulation and training tools, incident and emergency services, and verticals and regions. The report also focuses on some of the next-generation solutions and services such as tsunami and earthquake warning systems.

The notable market players in this domain are Cassidian, Motorola Solutions, Iridium, ESRI, VT MAK, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, TeleCommunication Systems, and Intergraph Corporation. This report provides in-depth analysis of the key players in solutions and services ecosystem with their profiles and recent developments, key issues and opportunities in the market, global adoption trends, and future growth potential.

The report broadly comprises of segments: systems and platforms, communication technologies, simulation tools, and professional services; by end-users: government agencies, power plants, manufacturing sector, hospitals, and enterprises; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

This research report categorizes the global energy security market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following submarkets:

On the basis of types of systems and platforms:



Web-based emergency management software

Geospatial technologies

Emergency notification/mass notification service

Surveillance systems

CBRNE and HAZMAT technologies

Backup and disaster recovery solutions

Tsunami warning systems

Earthquake/seismic warning systems

Traffic incident management systems

Remote weather monitoring systems

Inventory systems/database management systems

On the basis of communication technologies:



First responders

Satellite phones

Vehicle-ready gateways

Emergency response radars

On the basis of simulation tools:



Traffic simulation systems

Hazard propagation tools

Incident and evacuation simulation tools

Others

On the basis of professional services:



Consulting

Emergency Operation Center (EOC) design and integration

Training and simulation

Public information services

On the basis of end-users:



Government agencies

Power plants

Manufacturing sector

Hospitals

Enterprises

Others

On the basis of regions:



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Middle East Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

