Maritime Security Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Maritime security is critical as it protects the nation's security. It is important to defend the nation against the increasing maritime threats such as terrorist threats, environmental destruction, illegal seaborne immigration, and transnational criminal and piracy threats. Pirates and terrorists use advanced technology which can cause serious damage to the ship's as well as nation's security. The crime against ships is one of the biggest concerns for maritime security professionals and sailors operating in high-risk areas. The solutions and services are evolving significantly to help safeguard the maritime transport system and offshore facilities from terrorism and unlawful interference.

Maritime security provides advanced technology which is used for detection of hazards and also communication technologies to notify officials and services to combat the potential threats. The shocking rise in the number of piracy incidents which is inclusive of hijacking is fueling a burgeoning maritime security industry.

The market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different geographies as well as industry verticals. North America (NA) is expected to have the largest market share in the year 2013, which is succeeded by Europe. In 2013, the highest market share is accounted by surveillance and tracking technologies such as underwater surveillance, video surveillance, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT), radar, optronics, and thermal imaging. Furthermore, in 2018, it is expected that the market share of smart container technology will have a higher market share in the coming 5 years. A few high-growth markets are:

1. Port and Critical Infrastructure Security: Port and critical infrastructure security is expected to have a higher market share in the next 5 years than vessel security and coastal surveillance.

2. Consulting: The consulting services are expected to have higher market share and also gather more revenues currently in the services market.

3. APAC and MEA: These regions are increasingly adopting international standards and following the compliances. The maritime threats are also mainly seen in these regions; especially eastern and western coast of Africa as well as the Indian Ocean. These areas are expected to be lucrative markets in the coming few years.

The market share of integrated solutions and managed services is growing and it has widespread applications across the maritime domain. One of the major concerns of the maritime security market in the European market is the economic downturn. This has significantly affected the spending capacity as well as growth of international trade in the region.

MarketsandMarkets expects that vessel security will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. However, the port and critical infrastructure security will witness significant growth in this period.

