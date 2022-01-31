Transportation Safety and Transportation Security Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 – 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:29:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Transportation Safety and Transportation Security Market With the increase in the number of passenger traffic and freight movement across the globe, the demand for technology-driven, automated, and a highly secure transportation has grown



Transportation Safety and Transportation Security Market With the increase in the number of passenger traffic and freight movement across the globe, the demand for technology-driven, automated, and a highly secure transportation has grown immensely. Increased crime, accidents, antisocial behavior, and continuous terrorist attacks enforced the government to spend a huge amount on transportation safety and security needs by providing high-tech integrated systems and services. Also, there are several private players such as Rockwell Collins, Smiths Detection, Thales, and L-3 Communications who have already ventured into new innovative technologies and solutions such as Tomography Detection, Secure Communication System, Intelligent Avionics Systems, Real-Time Video Surveillance Solutions, and Threat Image Protection.

The report, ‘Transportation Safety and Transportation Security' focuses on the system and technologies placed at infrastructure (roads/tunnels, railway stations, airports, and seaports) and also at the mode (train/metro, buses, vessels, and airlines) level to protect and avoid the transport from catastrophic accidents, natural and unnatural disasters, terrorism, and cyber attacks.

Transportation safety and security market is segmented based on geographies such as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

The report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices adopted for the industry. The report also evaluates the current market size and revenue forecasts across different modes of transport across different geographies.

On the basis of airways: Infrastructure safety and security by system (access control, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance, passenger and baggage screening system, air cargo inspection system, intrusion detection and perimeter protection system, and secure communication system); and airline (mode) safety and security by system (traffic control system, tracking and navigation system, and in- flight safety and security system)

On the basis of seaways: Infrastructure safety and security by system (secure communication system, cargo inspection system, passenger and baggage screening and scanning system, video surveillance, and fire safety and alarm system); vessel safety and security (mode) by system (traffic control system, tracking and navigation system, and in-vessel safety and security system).

On the basis of roadways: Roadways safety and security (highways, bridges, urban roads, and tunnels); roadways safety and security by system (traffic surveillance systems, secure communication system, vehicle navigation system, fire protection system, and access control).

On the basis of railways: Infrastructure safety and security (CCTV surveillance, access control, track monitoring system, passenger and baggage screening and scanning, cargo inspection system, fire safety and detection system, and secure communication system). Train/Metro (mode) safety and security by system (train control system, tracking and navigation system, and on-track train safety and security system).

On the basis of services: Consulting and system integration services, risk assessment and analysis services, managed services, and technical assistance and training services.

On the basis of regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 22)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Key Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Data Triangulation and Market Forecasting

1.6 Forecast Assumptions



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 27)

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Overall Market Size



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 34)

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Need for Public Safety

3.4.1.2 Business Continuity

3.4.1.3 Higher Return On Investment (ROI) From Enhanced Security

