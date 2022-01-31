Smart Railways Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:25:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Railways Market The demand for safe, fast, and reliable rail services continues to be the reason for concern for all the countries across the globe. Lack of operational efficiency and reliability, safety and security issues,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Smart Railways Market The demand for safe, fast, and reliable rail services continues to be the reason for concern for all the countries across the globe. Lack of operational efficiency and reliability, safety and security issues, and aging railway systems and practices are haunting various countries to bring about a change in their existing rail infrastructure. The global rail industry struggles to meet increasing demand for freight and passenger transportation due to lack of optimized use of rail network and inefficient use of rail assets. This is expected to induce rail executives to build rail systems that are smarter. The smart railways research report consists of the future market trends in the railway transportation technologies. The report provides a comprehensive examination of market drivers for railways as a smart transportation infrastructure investment, including an assessment of the various approaches being taken in the key countries around the globe. It also presents detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of emerging rail technology submarkets.

The smart railways research report also provides an in-depth analysis of proposed and ongoing projects by various countries on technologies and Information Technology (IT)-solutions for setting up smart railways infrastructure. The report is segmented into various smart tech rail solutions, applications, and devices and components. This smart railways research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, rail transportation ecosystem, and best practices in this market.

This report speaks about the expected market size for the various software solutions and components involved in the rail infrastructure system. It also highlights the revenue potential of the various professional services, integration services, and cloud services offered by the railway solution vendors. The report consists of the opportunity analysis of various types of smart railway solutions such as passenger and freight information system, rail traffic management system, rail operations management system, advance security monitoring system, rail communication and networking system, smart ticketing system, and rail analytics system.

The report brings out the railway solutions business potential across different regions such as North America (NA), Asia Pacific including Japan (APAC), Europe (EU), Latin America (LA), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). It further segments each regional market by solutions types and industry verticals, and forecasts the revenue for the various submarkets. The major smart rail technology solution providers profiled in the report include Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Alstom SA, Alcatel-Lucent, Ansaldo STS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Bombardier Inc., GE Transportation, CGI Group Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and ZTE Corporation among others.

Markets Covered

The global smart railways market is segmented on the basis of the following:

Solutions: Passenger Information System (PIS), freight information system, rail traffic management system, rail operations management system, advance security monitoring system, rail communication and networking system, smart ticketing system, and rail analytics system

Devices and components: Video surveillance, rail sensors, networking and connectivity devices, smart cards, and multimedia displays

Services: Professional services, integration services, and cloud services

Regions: NA, EU, LA, APAC, and MEA

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 24)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Key Data Points

1.5.1.1 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.1.2 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.2 Data Triangulation and Forecasting

1.6 Forecasting Assumption



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 33)

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Overall Market Size



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 38)

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Evolution

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Market Segmentation

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Drivers

3.5.1.1 Emergence of Advance Solutions

3.5.1.2 Telecom-Based Technological Growth

3.5.1.3 Demographic Growth and Hyper-Urbanization

3.5.1.4 Infrastructure Saturation

