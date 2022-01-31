Carrier Management Systems Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 01:00:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- We focus in particular on the UK, US and Germany, the three largest western online retail markets and, hence, likely to be the largest markets for carrier management systems.



The report sets out Apex Insight's estimate of the carrier management system market size globally, and by key regions / countries. We focus in particular on the UK, US and Germany, the three largest western online retail markets and, hence, likely to be the largest markets for carrier management systems.



Apex Insight's market figures are based on our analysis of values and trends of key inputs including:

– Online retail sales value

– Proportion of online retail which is available to vendors of these systems

– Average basket size

– Returns rate

– Carrier manangement system revenue per transaction

– Penetration of the addressable market by carrier management systems



It also gives Apex Insight's view of the outlook for market growth, based on trends in the key drivers.

Market conditions are compared in leading territories such as the UK, Germany, US, Nordics, China and elsewhere.



The report also includes a review of the competitive landscape, including the following:

– Comparison of different business models such as pureplay system vendor, carriage reseller, consolidator, fulfilment provider, C2X specialist

– Geographical focus of leading vendors

– Role of other related systems such as WMS, ERP and proprietary shipping systems provided by different carriers.

– Profiles of leading carrier management system vendors.

