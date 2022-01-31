European Consumer & Small Business Parcels Services (C2X): Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:59:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- A broad range of companies who serve the consumer / small business segment across Europe are profiled, their strategies and positioning are reviewed and their performance and prospects are analysed.
This report focuses on an important segment of the parcels industry: those services designed to carry parcels on behalf of consumers and small businesses that are sending parcels.
We quantify the market segment size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of market profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth. This includes trends in home shopping, the growth of marketplaces and the development of new services targeted at this segment.
The report sets out historical trends in a data-rich document with over 80 charts and tables.
It contains our forecast scenario for consumer / small business segment growth which is based on analysis of historical trends and our understanding of growth drivers.
What are the sources and methodology?
This report is based on
– Interviews with senior-level contacts in the parcels and home shopping industries
– In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers
– Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry
– Our own experience of advising both companies and investors in the parcels and home shopping industry
Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts and tables to illuminate points and support conclusions.
Who is it useful for?
The report is intended for
– parcels carriers and logistics groups,
– home-shopping retailers,
– operators of consumer / small business parcels service providers,
– potential entrants to the segment,
– investors,
– banks,
– analysts,
– consultants
– government / regulators
– other parties with interests in the area
Changes since the previous edition
All areas of the report, including our forecasts have been reviewed and updated and, where appropriate, re-written to reflect latest market developments and new information which has come to light. Readers who have used previous versions of our report will note that this process has led to us making revisions to our estimates of the overall size of the segment and our historical and forecast growth rates.
