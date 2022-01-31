European Parcels Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:58:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Apex Insight's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels.



European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2019 sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to Apex Insight's market model, 80% of total parcels revenues.



The other countries included in Apex Insight's continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.



– Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.

– All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).

– Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.



The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023.

– Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.

– Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.

– The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.



The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:

– DPDHL

– UPS

– FedEx (Europe)

– Royal Mail Group

– Le Groupe La Poste / DPD

– Hermes

– Poste Italiane

– Amazon Logistics



The report draws on:

– Apex Insight's work on the parcels markets in several key countries and regions

– Our consulting work in the industry which has included advising on market and strategic issues and the attractiveness of parcel company acquisitions.

