Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:55:30
Services designed for retailers and consumer brands who wish to sell internationally, requiring effective delivery services to consumers in other countries.
It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally the size of the market, historical growth rate and Apex Insight's forecasts for future. Key drivers of the segment – in particular the growth of online retail – are also analysed.
The report describes the competitive landscape:
– How it differs between Europe, North America and China
– What the main categories of companies involved are
– How they differ, their strengths and weaknesses relative to each other
The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.
The report includes profiles of the following groups:
B2C Europe
Easyship
GFS
International Checkout
P2P Mailing
Sendcloud
Seven Senders
Shipcloud
Shippo
Whistl
wnDirect
Boxberry
DPEX
NAQEL Express
Amazon
eShopWorld
FedEx Cross Border
Global-E
Jagged Peak
Pitney Bowes Cross-Border
UPS i-Parcel
Air Business
Asendia
Landmark Global
Spring.
