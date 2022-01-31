Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:55:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The main focus is on Europe, North America and China – which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery.



Services designed for retailers and consumer brands who wish to sell internationally, requiring effective delivery services to consumers in other countries.



The main focus is on Europe, North America and China – which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery. It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally the size of the market, historical growth rate and Apex Insight's forecasts for future. Key drivers of the segment – in particular the growth of online retail – are also analysed.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92747



The report describes the competitive landscape:

– How it differs between Europe, North America and China

– What the main categories of companies involved are

– How they differ, their strengths and weaknesses relative to each other



The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.



The report includes profiles of the following groups:

B2C Europe

Easyship

GFS

International Checkout

P2P Mailing

Sendcloud

Seven Senders

Shipcloud

Shippo

Whistl

wnDirect

Boxberry

DPEX

NAQEL Express

Amazon

eShopWorld

FedEx Cross Border

Global-E

Jagged Peak

Pitney Bowes Cross-Border

UPS i-Parcel

Air Business

Asendia

Landmark Global

Spring.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.