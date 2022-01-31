Global Parcel Delivery Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:51:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global parcels market was almost US$430bn in 2019, up from just under US$380bn in 2018.



The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.

– There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.



The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.



Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcels market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. North America and Europe together represent a little over 50% of the market.



China is the key growth market, representing almost 62% of the Asia-Pacific regional total by value. Chinese volumes reached 64bn in 2019.



The US is still the largest country market in value terms, although China has surpassed it in volume. In Europe, Germany remains the largest market with Italy and the UK having been the fastest-growing of the main countries (8.5% and 7.1% CAGR respectively).



Online retail is the main driver of growth in parcel delivery volumes.

– Global online sales were in excess of US$3.3trn in 2019, having grown at a rate of 22% per year.

– The largest online retail country markets are the US, UK, China and Japan.

– China has had online retail growth of more than 33% per year.



Growth is high in both emerging and developed economies.



Globally, online accounts for slightly over 10% of total retail sales, up from around 5% in 2012.



Ten key trends which are impacting the market are discussed in detail.



Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.



The report includes in-depth profiles of the leading carriers.



The report was written by Frank Proud and Paul Chapman



Frank founded Apex Insight in 2012 and set up our Parcels and Delivery practice

His background is strategy consulting, with two firms, Bridgewater and Burlington, which were originally founded by ex-Bain teams. He has advised many clients across the logistics industry, from start-ups to global leaders.

Subsequently, he was a senior member of the Transaction Support team at EY, advising private equity firms and corporate acquirers on commercial due diligence and other acquisition-related issues.

He leads Apex Insight's consulting work for investors and clients in the logistics industry.

He has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.



Paul has extensive experience across a wide range of parcels, delivery and logistics markets

As well as having a leading role in Apex Insight's research, he has worked on consulting assignments for clients and investors in the sector.

His previous experience includes being Logistics Research Manager at Datamonitor, co-founder of Analytiqa and a marketing / strategy role at Christian Salvesen.

He has a BA in Modern Languages with Business Studies from Swansea University



COVID-19



This report was researched during January and February 2020, before COVID-19 had spread globally and become a pandemic.



In the last couple of weeks, views on the impact of the virus on the global economy and on online retail have changed rapidly. Current expectations are that:



– Global GDP will fall significantly in Q1 and Q2, with a recovery in Q3



– Online retail has benefitted from large-scale substitution of purchases from physical stores, many of which are now closed. However, this is increasingly likely to be offset by people reducing non-essential purchases.



In this report we provide our original forecast, as prepared in February 2020, along with an update reflecting our latest views on how we now expect the market to perform during this year (2020) and what implications this has for later years.



We expect this view to be updated as events unfold and intend to issue revisions of our commentary on a regular basis until market conditions return to a more stable pattern.

