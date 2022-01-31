UK Same Day Delivery: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:52:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- It identifies and profiles the leading providers of same day delivery services in the UK. The report quantifies the market size, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability.



This report reviews the UK same day delivery market. It includes:

– B2B segments in industries such as healthcare, high-tech / field service, retail and logistics, and ad hoc deliveries.

– B2C segments such as online retail and takeaway food.



We do not include outsourced last mile parcel delivery from the depot to the consignee in our definition of the market



It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.



It includes Apex Insight's forecast scenario for market growth which is based on analysis of market and company trends and relevant growth drivers.



Same day delivery covers the transport of a wide range of items across many industries via a variety of business models. Apex Insight's definition of the market for this report includes the following areas:

– B2B same day deliveries including specific services for customers in areas such as healthcare, field service (technical courier) and retail as well as ad hoc deliveries.

– B2C same day deliveries of online retail items, which has historically been very small but is now growing rapidly as a premium option. It includes both urgent deliveries via dedicated courier and less-urgent deliveries via shared services.

– Takeaway food delivery, a new segment which has been given impetus be the advent of companies such as Deliveroo and Just Eat



The market size is around £900m, having grown at an increasing rate in recent years, as the B2C online retail delivery and takeaway food segments have become more established.



Operating models vary between the different segments and delivery types. Operational features may include:

– Traditional, point-to-point, on demand courier operations

– Scheduled deliveries with shared transport

– In-day hub operation

– Use of a network of distributed inventory locations

– Leveraging of existing delivery operations

– Marketplace aggregators and apps

– Electric cargo bikes.

